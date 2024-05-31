Home / Sports / Other Sports News / French Open 2024: Sabalenka and Medvedev advance amid rain disruptions

French Open 2024: Sabalenka and Medvedev advance amid rain disruptions

The second-seeded Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier as showers again affected play at Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka. File Photo: X
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka stayed out of the rain and moved into the third round of the French Open on Thursday.

The second-seeded Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier as showers again affected play at Roland Garros.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The inclement weather, which is expected to last for much of the day, halted play on all courts not equipped with a roof for the third consecutive day.

"It's going to be a bit tricky today. So we're keeping our fingers crossed," tournament director Amlie Mauresmo said.

Sabalenka, who reached the French Open semifinals last year, will next face Paula Badosa, a close friend and her doubles partner for this year's clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
 

"It's always tough to play your friend," Sabalenka said.

"But we know how to separate court and life."

No. 4 Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion in 2022, advanced by beating Arantxa Rus 6-3 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev also reached the third round after his opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, retired while trailing 6-1 5-0. The Serbian player decided to quit the match after 55 minutes of play.

Three days after defeating Rafael Nadal, No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat David Goffin 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"The crowd is always unbelievable in Paris, since we got the two new roofs it's even more electric," Zverev said.

"When you guys are rooting for me, it's even better.

Also Read

Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka crushes Tsurenko, reaches 4th round

Australian Open 2024: Sinner vs Medvedev live match starts at 2 PM IST

Australian Open 2024: Medvedev wins five-setter to meet Sinner in final

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards for 2023

Australian Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka clinches back-to-back titles

Treesa-Gayatri upset World No. 2 Baek-Lee; Sindhu goes down to Marin

French Open introduces head-cams for chair umpires to improve TV experience

Iga Swiatek saves match point, comes back to beat Osaka at French Open

Alcaraz qualifies to French Open's third round despite troubled forehand

Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa claims maiden classical win over Carlsen

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :French Open

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story