Full list of Nadal's Grand Slam titles; records achievements at French Open

They call him the 'King of Clay'. But it is not just another moniker in sports. Nadal has indeed been the undisputed king when it comes to clay court matches. The 37-year-old will be appearing in his 19th Roland Garros and before the start of the tournament, it was assumed that this will be his one last dance at his favourite surface and Grand Slam. However, "Don't assume that," said Nadal when reporters asked him ahead of his first-round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open 2024.

However, he also said that there is a 'big, big chance' that it might be his last French Open. Whether or not it is his last, the Spaniard will surely remain the biggest name that graced the sacred clay in Paris. People might, but numbers don't lie and they suggest that there has never been a player like Nadal when it comes to the history of the French Open.

Aspersions are being cast that his first-round mast might turn out to be his last and another legend's career might end in a fashion that fans don't like. The biggest examples are Usain Bolt and MS Dhoni who ended their international careers on a sad, losing note. However, the fact is that Nadal has never lost before the third round in any of his previous 18 appearances in this tournament.

Full list of Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam titles

Rafael Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles and 14 of them have been French Open. Here's a list of Nadal's Grand Slam titles

Year Tournament Surface Opponent Score 2005 French Open Clay Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5 2006 French Open (2) Clay Roger Federer 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4) 2007 French Open (3) Clay Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 2008 French Open (4) Clay Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0 2008 Wimbledon Grass Roger Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(8–10), 9–7 2009 Australian Open Hard Roger Federer 7–5, 3–6, 7–6(7–3), 3–6, 6–2 2010 French Open (5) Clay Robin Söderling 6–4, 6–2, 6–4 2010 Wimbledon (2) Grass Tomáš Berdych 6–3, 7–5, 6–4 2010 US Open Hard Novak Djokovic 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2 2011 French Open (6) Clay Roger Federer 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1 2012 French Open (7) Clay Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5 2013 French Open (8) Clay David Ferrer 6–3, 6–2, 6–3 2013 US Open (2) Hard Novak Djokovic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1 2014 French Open (9) Clay Novak Djokovic 3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4 2017 French Open (10) Clay Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1 2017 US Open (3) Hard Kevin Anderson 6–3, 6–3, 6–4 2018 French Open (11) Clay Dominic Thiem 6–4, 6–3, 6–2 2019 French Open (12) Clay Dominic Thiem 6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1 2019 US Open (4) Hard Daniil Medvedev 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4 2020 French Open (13) Clay Novak Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5 2022 Australian Open (2) Hard Daniil Medvedev 2–6, 6–7(5–7), 6–4, 6–4, 7–5 2022 French Open (14) Clay Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0

Nadal achievements in numbers at the French Open

14

This is the number of titles Nadal has won at a single major. No other tennis player in men's singles has won this many at a single Grand Slam.

100

Nadal has also appeared in 14 finals at the French Open and won each one of them, thereby having a 100 per cent record.

Nadal at the French Open Finals

Result Year Title Surface Opponent Score Win 2005 1 Clay Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5 Win 2006 2 Clay Roger Federer 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4) Win 2007 3 Clay Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 Win 2008 4 Clay Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0 Win 2010 5 Clay Robin Söderling 6–4, 6–2, 6–4 Win 2011 6 Clay Roger Federer 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1 Win 2012 7 Clay Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5 Win 2013 8 Clay David Ferrer 6–3, 6–2, 6–3 Win 2014 9 Clay Novak Djokovic 3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4 Win 2017 10 Clay Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1 Win 2018 11 Clay Dominic Thiem 6–4, 6–3, 6–2 Win 2019 12 Clay Dominic Thiem 6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1 Win 2020 13 Clay Novak Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5 Win 2022 14 Clay Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0

24

At the age of 24, Nadal became the youngest male player to achieve the Career Golden Slam where he had won all four grand slams and the Olympic gold medal as well.

112

It is the number of matches that Nadal has won at the French Open.

10

10 times the Spaniard has defended his French Open title which is the most for any men's singles player at a single Grand Slam. Rogers Federer also defended 10 of his titles, but they were interspersed between the Australian Open, the US Open and Wimbledon.

5

The King of Clay won five consecutive titles between 2010 and 2014 at the French Open. He has also never lost a five-setter mat at the Frenc Open.

39

From 20210 to 2015, Nadal won 39 matches in a row. This is now the biggest winning streak by any player achieved at the clay major. He has two more streaks of over 30.

4

Four times the El Nino did not drop even a single set while winning the final. With this record, Nadal is currently the only player in the Open Era to win more than three Grand Slam titles without dropping a set in the final. These finals were in 2008, 2010, 2017 and 2020.

Rafael Nadal's record against opponents ranked inside the top 10 in French Open

Opponent Matches Won Matches Lost Novak Djokovic 8–2 8 2 Robin Söderling 3–1 3 1 Roger Federer 6–0 6 0 David Ferrer 4–0 4 0 Dominic Thiem 4–0 4 0 Diego Schwartzman 3–0 3 0 Juan Martín del Potro 2–0 2 0 Andy Murray 2–0 2 0 Stan Wawrinka 2–0 2 0 Félix Auger-Aliassime 1–0 1 0 Mariano Puerta 1–0 1 0 Casper Ruud 1–0 1 0 Alexander Zverev 1–0 1 0

112

Nadal has won 112 matches at the French Open and lost only three of them and has an unmatched 97.4 win percentage at the Roland Garros.

2

Of his three wins, Nadal has lost twice to Noval Djokovic and once to Robin Soderling. His first loss came in the round of 16 in 2009 while Djokovic beat him in the quarter-finals in 2015 and the semi-finals in 2021.

3

Nadal is the only men's single player to win at least two titles across three decades at the French Open. He won four titles in the 2000s, eight in the 2010s and has so far won two in the 2020s.

17

This is the number of years that elapsed between Nadal's first French Open title in 2005 and his last one in 2022. This might increase if he can pull off a 'Nadal' in 2024.

6

The raging bull from Spain reached six French Open finals without dropping even a single set



1

Nadal, who was just 18 years old when he played his first French Open final, also became only the second player in the history of the tournament to win the title in his first attempt. Mats Wilander had done it before him.