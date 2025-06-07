French Open 2025: Have Fans Seen the Last of Novak Djokovic on Clay?

Novak Djokovic’s storied journey at Roland-Garros may have reached its final chapter. The 24-time Grand Slam winner was defeated by top seed Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the 2025 French Open semi-finals — a result that not only ended his title hopes but also sparked strong speculation about his future on the Parisian clay. At 38, Djokovic has long defied age and expectation, but his words and actions following the 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) loss hinted at something deeper: a possible farewell to the court where he etched his name as one of the greatest in the game’s history.

Djokovic did not explicitly announce retirement or rule out a return, his emotional goodbye to Court Philippe-Chatrier — where he paused, applauded all corners of the crowd, and kissed the clay — spoke volumes. His post-match remarks added weight to the farewell tone, making it feel like fans may have witnessed the Serb's final act at the French Open. ALSO READ: French Open 2025: Men's singles final date, time, live streaming details

Djokovic’s Emotions Reveal the Weight of the Moment After the loss, Djokovic lingered on court far longer than usual. He slowly packed up his gear, took a long look around the iconic stadium, and kissed the surface he had conquered three times before. Speaking later, Djokovic admitted the moment carried extra weight because it could have been his final match in Paris. He shared that part of his emotion stemmed from the uncertainty of the future. “Do I want to come back? Of course,” he remarked. “But I’m not sure if my body will let me.” Djokovic suggested that while he wasn’t making a formal farewell, the possibility of not returning was very real.

Wimbledon and US Open Still on His Radar Though unsure about returning to Roland-Garros in 2026, Djokovic was clear about his short-term goals. He confirmed that Wimbledon and the US Open remain part of his 2025 calendar, with Wimbledon especially close to his heart. Calling it his “childhood favourite”, Djokovic said he would do everything possible to prepare for the grass-court season. He acknowledged that the grind of a full season is getting tougher, both mentally and physically. “At this stage in my career, I take it one day at a time,” he added, noting that the desire to win a 25th Grand Slam still drives him — though his last major title came at the 2023 US Open.

Sinner Reflects on a Potential Goodbye Jannik Sinner, who delivered the performance that could signal Djokovic’s final match in Paris, expressed admiration for the tennis legend. The 23-year-old Italian said he hoped Djokovic would continue to play, calling him a “true role model” and a vital part of the men’s game. “It’s great to have him in the locker room,” Sinner said, reflecting the respect younger players have for the veteran. He added that Djokovic’s energy and passion continue to inspire everyone around him. A Legendary Clay-Court Career May Be Over Djokovic’s legacy at Roland-Garros is undeniable — winning titles in 2016, 2021 and 2023, often against the odds. But as he approaches 39 next year, and with younger stars rising, his comments this week may have been a quiet nod to the end of an era.