Home / Sports / Other Sports News / French Open 2025: Have Fans Seen the Last of Novak Djokovic on Clay?

French Open 2025: Have Fans Seen the Last of Novak Djokovic on Clay?

Though unsure about returning to Roland-Garros in 2026, Djokovic was clear about his short-term goals. He confirmed that Wimbledon and the US Open remain part of his 2025 calendar

Novak Djokovic in his first match of French Open 2025
Novak Djokovic during French Open 2025 (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Novak Djokovic’s storied journey at Roland-Garros may have reached its final chapter. The 24-time Grand Slam winner was defeated by top seed Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the 2025 French Open semi-finals — a result that not only ended his title hopes but also sparked strong speculation about his future on the Parisian clay. At 38, Djokovic has long defied age and expectation, but his words and actions following the 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) loss hinted at something deeper: a possible farewell to the court where he etched his name as one of the greatest in the game’s history.
 
While Djokovic did not explicitly announce retirement or rule out a return, his emotional goodbye to Court Philippe-Chatrier — where he paused, applauded all corners of the crowd, and kissed the clay — spoke volumes. His post-match remarks added weight to the farewell tone, making it feel like fans may have witnessed the Serb’s final act at the French Open. 

Djokovic’s Emotions Reveal the Weight of the Moment

After the loss, Djokovic lingered on court far longer than usual. He slowly packed up his gear, took a long look around the iconic stadium, and kissed the surface he had conquered three times before. Speaking later, Djokovic admitted the moment carried extra weight because it could have been his final match in Paris.
 
He shared that part of his emotion stemmed from the uncertainty of the future. “Do I want to come back? Of course,” he remarked. “But I’m not sure if my body will let me.” Djokovic suggested that while he wasn’t making a formal farewell, the possibility of not returning was very real.

Wimbledon and US Open Still on His Radar

Though unsure about returning to Roland-Garros in 2026, Djokovic was clear about his short-term goals. He confirmed that Wimbledon and the US Open remain part of his 2025 calendar, with Wimbledon especially close to his heart. Calling it his “childhood favourite”, Djokovic said he would do everything possible to prepare for the grass-court season.
 
He acknowledged that the grind of a full season is getting tougher, both mentally and physically. “At this stage in my career, I take it one day at a time,” he added, noting that the desire to win a 25th Grand Slam still drives him — though his last major title came at the 2023 US Open.

Sinner Reflects on a Potential Goodbye

Jannik Sinner, who delivered the performance that could signal Djokovic’s final match in Paris, expressed admiration for the tennis legend. The 23-year-old Italian said he hoped Djokovic would continue to play, calling him a “true role model” and a vital part of the men’s game.
 
“It’s great to have him in the locker room,” Sinner said, reflecting the respect younger players have for the veteran. He added that Djokovic’s energy and passion continue to inspire everyone around him.

A Legendary Clay-Court Career May Be Over

Djokovic’s legacy at Roland-Garros is undeniable — winning titles in 2016, 2021 and 2023, often against the odds. But as he approaches 39 next year, and with younger stars rising, his comments this week may have been a quiet nod to the end of an era.
 
He hasn’t closed the door completely, but the farewell gestures and reflective tone suggest that if this was the end, it was on his terms — with grace, gratitude, and the crowd’s applause echoing into history.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BFI, ACG unveil India's first pro basketball league for men and women

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands live time, date, live streaming

Gukesh defeats Wei Yi, intensifies battle with Carlsen for Norway crown

Imane Khelif Skips Eindhoven as Boxing Body Enforces Sex Verification

Gukesh defends well, but must pick battles wisely, says Viswanathan Anand

Topics :French OpenNovak Djokovic

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story