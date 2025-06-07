BFI, ACG unveil India's first pro basketball league for men and women

ALSO READ: French Open 2025: Men's singles final date, time, live streaming details India has taken a major leap in its sporting journey with the launch of its first-ever professional basketball league, a joint effort by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and ACG Sports Private Limited. The league, which will host competitions in both 5x5 and 3x3 formats for men and women, is designed to offer athletes across the nation a legitimate pathway to pursue basketball professionally. By creating a full-fledged league ecosystem, the organisers aim to shift basketball from a niche sport into the Indian mainstream. The initiative also includes international expertise and a plan to build a high-performance residential academy. With strong structural backing and a bold vision, the league is expected to lay the groundwork for India to compete globally and, eventually, pursue podium finishes at major international events.

India’s Basketball Dream Finds Structure With the launch of the new league, Indian basketball finally has a structured, year-round competitive platform. ACG’s Managing Director, Karan Singh, highlighted the project as a milestone for Indian sport, saying the long-term goal is to ensure that children who dream of playing basketball see a clear professional path ahead of them. He believes the sport has the power to develop character and leadership in addition to athletic skill. Global Expertise at the Helm To ensure the league meets global standards, former Australian NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger has been brought on board as Director of ACG Sports. He will oversee the league’s strategic planning and operations, introducing international best practices in league management, athlete development, and commercial partnerships.

Building a Pipeline of Talent As part of its broader plan, ACG will establish India’s first fully residential high-performance basketball centre. The facility will offer advanced coaching, mental and physical conditioning, and academic balance, helping young athletes evolve both on and off the court. Laying Foundations for Future Glory BFI President Aadhav Arjuna stressed that this is not just about visibility, but about momentum and building real capability to succeed on the global stage. The Federation’s Secretary General, Kulvinder Singh Gill, echoed those thoughts, adding that the league will give young players the chance to grow through exposure to international coaches and competition.