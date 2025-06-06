FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands live time, date, live streaming

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will kick off the European leg of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25 campaign with a marquee clash against World No. 1 Netherlands in Amstelveen on June 7. Currently placed third on the points table, India will be aiming for a strong start in this critical phase that also features matches against Argentina, Australia, and Belgium.

With the Pro League serving as a key qualification route for the upcoming FIH Men’s World Cup, every point will count. Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, India is focused on high-intensity attacking play. Harmanpreet noted that head coach Craig Fulton has stressed the importance of scoring three or more goals per match, pushing the team to aim for at least two penalty corners per quarter while capitalising on field goal opportunities. India enter the match with a slender one-point lead over the Netherlands.

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match take place?

What time does the India vs Netherlands match in the FIH Pro League begin?

What time does the India vs Netherlands match in the FIH Pro League begin?

The India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match on June 7 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match take place? \

India will take on the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League on Saturday, June 7, at Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.