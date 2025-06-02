French Open 2025 matches today: Djokovic and Sinner in action today

The ninth day of the French Open 2025 promises to be an action-packed one at Roland Garros, with several top-ranked players taking center stage in the fourth round. Tennis fans can look forward to thrilling matches featuring household names like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Coco Gauff as they continue their pursuit of Grand Slam glory. Coco Gauff in action

On Court Philippe-Chatrier, second seed Coco Gauff will take on 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in what is expected to be a closely contested women’s singles match. Jessica Pegula, seeded third, will also be in action against French wildcard Lois Boisson, adding to the home crowd's excitement.

In the men’s draw, sixth seed Novak Djokovic is set to face Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie. Later in the day, top seed Jannik Sinner meets 17th seed Andrey Rublev in a highly anticipated late-night showdown, scheduled to begin no earlier than 11:45 PM IST.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen will feature a mix of rising stars and seasoned pros. Sixth seed Mirra Andreeva is slated to face Daria Kasatkina, while third seed Alexander Zverev takes on Tallon Griekspoor. The day will also see seventh seed Madison Keys go up against compatriot Hailey Baptiste, and Jack Draper, seeded fifth, clash with Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.