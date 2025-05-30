As the 2025 French Open rolls into its first weekend, the tournament is heating up with thrilling contests and star-studded clashes across all categories. The clay courts of Roland Garros continue to test the world’s best players, demanding precision, endurance, and tactical brilliance. Day 6 of the tournament — May 30 — promises fireworks, with top seeds, home favourites, and rising stars all set to take the spotlight in the third round of singles and the second round of doubles and mixed doubles.

Men’s Singles: Big names in Round of 32

Carlos Alcaraz leads the day’s action as he faces Damir Dzumhur, while Holger Rune takes on local favourite Quentin Halys. An all-American battle between Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda adds to the intrigue, alongside Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante. Other key match-ups include Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone, Karen Khachanov vs Tommy Paul, and Nuno Borges attempting an upset over Alexei Popyrin.

Women’s Singles: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina in focus

Top seeds in women’s singles headline the third round, with Aryna Sabalenka facing Olga Danilovic and defending champion Iga Swiatek up against Jaqueline Cristian. Elena Rybakina battles Jelena Ostapenko in a power-packed duel, while Jasmine Paolini meets Yulia Starodubtseva. Clara Tauson challenges Amanda Anisimova, and Liudmila Samsonova takes on Dayana Yastremska. Other key clashes include Victoria Mboko vs Qinwen Zheng and Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera.

Doubles Action

Day 6 brings a packed doubles schedule with top teams and rising pairs in action. In men’s doubles, Indian players Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri remain key contenders, with Bopanna teaming up with Adam Pavlasek and Bhambri partnering Robert Galloway. Notable matches include Granollers/Zeballos vs Erler/Frantzen and Salisbury/Skupski vs Andreozzi/Arribage.

In women’s doubles, top seeds Siniakova/Townsend begin their campaign, while home favourites Garcia/Parry face Ninomiya/Tang. Other clashes include Haddad Maia/Siegemund vs Aoyama/Uchijima and Andreeva/Shnaider vs Lumsden/Santamaria.

Mixed doubles features star-studded pairings like Siniakova/Ram vs Bucsa/Matos and Errani/Vavassori vs Chan/Nys. Kichenok/Pavic and Schuurs/Mektic also enter the fray, with Indian veteran Bopanna expected to appear later in the mixed field.

