French Open 2025 May 31 Matches: Djokovic, Sinner continue Round 3 action

As the third round of the 2025 French Open continues, fans at Roland Garros are in for a stellar Day 7 featuring Grand Slam champions, emerging stars, and local favourites. Saturday’s action is packed with drama as Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev lead the charge in men’s singles, while Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys battle for a spot in the fourth round on the women’s side. With several all-American match-ups, homegrown talent in action, and top doubles teams stepping into Round 2, the red clay is set to witness intense battles across all categories. The tournament now begins to separate the contenders from the rest, with fans eagerly watching for upsets, comebacks and clinical dominance.

Men’s Singles – 3rd Round

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner continues his quest for a maiden French Open title as he takes on Czech challenger Jiri Lehecka in what promises to be a test of baseline resilience. Six-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic returns to Court Philippe-Chatrier to face Filip Misolic of Austria, as the Serbian looks to rediscover his clay-court rhythm. Meanwhile, third seed Alexander Zverev, fresh from his opening-round heroics, will aim to maintain momentum against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli. Another key encounter sees rising British star Jack Draper, seeded fifth, face Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca in a potential thriller of contrasting styles.

Women’s Singles – 3rd Round

Second seed Coco Gauff resumes her title hunt against Marie Bouzkova, with the American’s explosive power going up against the Czech’s consistency and court craft. Fellow American and third seed Jessica Pegula faces 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in a battle between two players who have shown recent top-tier form on clay. A tantalising all-American showdown features Madison Keys, seeded seventh, taking on former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who is steadily regaining form. Elsewhere, teenage sensation Mira Andreeva, seeded sixth, faces her toughest test yet against the experienced Yulia Putintseva, who has made a career out of gritty baseline duels.

Doubles Action – Men’s, Women’s & Mixed (2nd Round)

The doubles courts remain busy with several marquee match-ups. In men’s doubles, top-seeded pair Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic return for their second-round clash against the unseeded duo of Bellucci and Marozsan, while Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, the third seeds from Germany, take on a tricky pairing in Dodig and Luz.

Among the top women’s teams, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens aim to assert their status as the sixth seeds when they meet Alexandrova and Stearns, while second seeds Errani and Paolini look to stay sharp against the pairing of Sun and Yuan.

In mixed doubles, the top-seeded duo of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Mate Pavic meet French wildcards Parry and Mayot, while second seeds Luisa Stefani and Marcelo Gonzalez are set to take on Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo in a high-profile battle of experienced campaigners.