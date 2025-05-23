French Open 2025 schedule, live timings (IST), live streaming, telecast

The second tennis Grand Slam tournament of 2025, the French Open, is all set to take centre stage at the iconic Roland Garros, starting Sunday, May 25, and concluding on Sunday, June 8.

ALSO READ: French Open without Nadal after 20 years: What to expect at Roland-Garros? The 2025 French Open will be the first time in 20 years that the most successful player in its history, Rafael Nadal, will be absent following the Spaniard’s retirement last year. However, the event still features many exciting names, as reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek return to defend their titles—though neither enters as World No. 1. Alcaraz sits second behind Jannik Sinner, who faces Arthur Rinderknech in Round 1. Swiatek, now ranked No. 5 after a challenging stretch, will look to reclaim her dominance. Aryna Sabalenka leads the women’s rankings, with Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula close behind.

Early men’s matchups are relatively less competitive, but the action could heat up by Round 3. Alcaraz might face Ben Shelton or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, while Novak Djokovic opens against Mackenzie McDonald and could potentially meet Denis Shapovalov in Round 3. With shifting rankings and emerging threats, the 2025 French Open promises high-stakes drama and potential upsets as the clay-court battles unfold in Paris.

French Open 2025: Full schedule Date Round 05/25/25 First Round Singles - Day 1 05/26/25 First Round Singles - Day 2 05/27/25 First Round Singles - Day 3 05/28/25 Second Round Singles - Day 1 05/29/25 Second Round Singles - Day 2 05/30/25 Third Round Singles - Day 1 05/31/25 Third Round Singles - Day 2 06/01/25 Fourth Round Singles - Day 1 06/02/25 Fourth Round Singles - Day 2 06/03/25 Quarterfinals Singles - Day 1 06/04/25 Quarterfinals Singles - Day 2 06/05/25 Women's Singles Semifinals 06/06/25 Men's Singles Semifinals 06/07/25 Women's Singles Final 06/08/25 Men's Singles Final

French Open 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the French Open 2025 begin?

The French Open 2025 will kick off with Round One action on Sunday, May 25.

What will be the venue for the French Open 2025?

Stade Roland Garros in Paris will host all the matches of the French Open 2025.

When will Carlos Alcaraz start his campaign in the French Open 2025?

When will Jannik Sinner start his campaign in the French Open 2025? The defending champion of the men’s singles event, Carlos Alcaraz, will start his French Open 2025 campaign against Japan’s Kei Nishikori on May 25.

Jannik Sinner will start his French Open 2025 campaign against France's Arthur Rinderknech on May 25.

When will Novak Djokovic start his campaign in the French Open 2025? Novak Djokovic will start his French Open 2025 campaign against America's Mackenzie McDonald on May 25.

When will Iga Swiatek start her campaign in the French Open 2025?

The defending champion of the women's singles event, Iga Swiatek, will start her French Open 2025 campaign against Serbia's Rebecca Šramková on May 25.

When will Aryna Sabalenka start her campaign in the French Open 2025? Aryna Sabalenka, will start her French Open 2025 campaign against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova on May 25.

When will the finals of the men's and women's singles of the French Open 2025 be played?

The final of the French Open 2025 men’s singles will be played on June 8, while the women’s singles final will be played a day earlier, on June 7.

Where to watch the live telecast of the French Open 2025 in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast all the matches of the French Open 2025 in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the French Open 2025 in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream all the matches of the French Open 2025 in India.