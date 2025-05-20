Like minded Tanisha-Dhruv reviving mixed doubles magic in India with flair

“We both have a similar mentality because we really want to achieve something, and that's pushing us together.” These were the words of India’s latest badminton sensation, Dhruv Kapila, while talking to ESPN, who, along with his partner Tanisha Crasto, has put India back in the spotlight in mixed doubles badminton. The duo won India’s only points in the recently concluded Sudirman Cup 2025 when they beat Indonesia’s Rehan Kusharjanto and Gloria Widjaja 10–21, 21–18, 21–19 in the second Group D match. While India eventually lost the tie 1–4 and missed a playoff spot, they offered bright hopes for the Indian badminton fraternity, which has been struggling in recent times, especially in a category where India is usually given little to no chance of success.

How Tanisha and Dhruv are reshaping the mixed doubles landscape?

ALSO READ: PUMA India partners with major marathons to boost running culture Indian badminton hasn’t often boasted success in mixed doubles, but that may be changing thanks to Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila. Since joining forces in late 2023, they’ve shown rapid progress, climbing to a career-best ranking of 17 in April 2025. Their games complement each other — Tanisha’s court coverage and angles pair seamlessly with Dhruv’s strength from the back. They credit their chemistry to a shared ambition and mutual understanding. With backing from the Reliance Foundation, they now have access to high-performance support rarely available to Indian mixed doubles players, giving them a serious edge going forward.

India’s journey in mixed doubles badminton

Mixed doubles has rarely been India’s strong suit in international badminton. Apart from trailblazers like Jwala Gutta and V Diju, who were the first Indian pair to enter the top 10, the country has seen few standout performances. Short-term partnerships have come and gone, and in team events, this category has often been seen as a weak link. However, Tanisha and Dhruv’s recent performance in the Sudirman Cup may have started to shift that narrative. Their victory against Indonesia gave India a much-needed win in a crucial tie — something unthinkable in mixed doubles just a year ago.

How Tanisha-Dhruv partnership came together

Tanisha and Dhruv felt their partnership had real potential from the outset. When they made the finals at the Syed Modi International in November 2024, they sensed they had found the right fit. Dhruv, who had long wanted to focus on mixed doubles, finally had a partner whose style matched his. Tanisha agreed that they clicked instantly and decided to prioritise this format. Their win over a pair who had previously beaten them was particularly sweet, as Tanisha explained — it gave them huge confidence and set the tone for what they could achieve as a team.

Who is Dhruv Kapila?

A native of Punjab, Dhruv Kapila was introduced to professional badminton early, enrolling at the Gopichand Academy by age 10. He initially made his mark in men’s doubles, becoming India’s No. 2 with M R Arjun. Injuries to his partner, however, forced a change of course. Dhruv always felt he had the skills for mixed doubles but lacked a suitable partner until Tanisha came along. With her, he’s now able to fully utilise his attacking strengths and tactical smarts. He believes their shared goal and hunger to improve are what keep their partnership strong and growing.

Who is Tanisha Crasto?

Tanisha Crasto’s path to Indian badminton started in Dubai, where she was born and raised. At 16, she made the bold move to Hyderabad to chase her dream of playing for India. She’s already represented the country in women’s doubles at the Olympics, but her return to mixed doubles has been especially impactful. After her previous partner, Ishaan Bhatnagar, was sidelined by injury, Tanisha adapted quickly. She sees her current pairing with Dhruv as a natural fit, crediting their progress to shared goals and strong in-game understanding. Her speed and anticipation make her vital in front-court play.

India’s ongoing badminton challenges

Despite this promising duo, Indian badminton faces a broader downturn. Top singles players have seen a dip in form, and men’s doubles has taken a hit due to injuries to stars Satwik and Chirag. Mixed doubles, long considered an afterthought, now offers a potential path forward — if India can develop more strong pairs. Tanisha and Dhruv feel the lack of competitive training partners domestically holds them back. They stress the need for long-term pairings and dedicated coaching to raise the level. For now, they remain one of the few bright spots in an otherwise difficult phase for Indian badminton.