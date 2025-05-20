PUMA India partners with major marathons to boost running culture

PUMA India is expanding its involvement in the country’s flourishing running scene by becoming the Official Sportswear Partner for two prominent events—the Mumbai Half Marathon and the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon. The long-term collaboration with NEB Sports Entertainment highlights PUMA’s mission to enhance every aspect of a runner’s experience—from pre-race training to race day support and post-run recovery.

ALSO READ: How Delhi Police ensures security of 20,000 fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium? The upcoming 8th edition of the Mumbai Half Marathon will be held on August 17, while the 12th edition of the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon is scheduled for September 21. Through this alliance, PUMA India will provide a comprehensive offering that includes expert-led training sessions, high-performance race gear, and in-race assistance—further embedding the brand into the growing running community across India. Running is rapidly gaining traction in the country, evolving into a lifestyle choice and cultural movement.

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India, stated, “Running is reshaping India by fostering communities, encouraging healthier lifestyles, and redefining competitive sports. Partnering with NEB Sports reflects our ongoing commitment to this transformation. With nearly 3 million registered runners and increasing participation in marquee events, this is an ideal moment to support and inspire Indian runners to reach their full potential. Our goal is to help grow the sport and elevate its impact nationwide.”

The brand’s focus on running is evident in the popularity of its NITRO performance footwear line. Since October 2024, over half of the elite runners placing on podiums at five major Indian races wore PUMA NITRO shoes—demonstrating their widespread trust and appeal. In fact, PUMA’s running segment is expanding at a pace faster than its overall business in India, signaling strong consumer interest.

India’s distance running ecosystem is becoming a key part of the wider sports industry. In 2024, the sports market grew 19% year-over-year, with marathons making up 23.5% of this growth. PUMA is leveraging this momentum with initiatives that boost participation, performance, and the cultural significance of running.

Also Read

Nagaraj Adiga, Chairman and Managing Director of NEB Sports, shared his enthusiasm: “We’re excited to welcome PUMA India as our official sportswear partner. At NEB, we’re committed to building eco-friendly, inclusive race experiences. This partnership supports our vision of promoting wellness and fitness across communities, and we believe it will motivate more people to start running with intention and energy.”

PUMA’s role in India’s running ecosystem extends beyond partnerships. The brand has backed major events like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and Ladakh Marathon, and supported the Adani Marathon. In 2024 alone, PUMA India organized more than 250 training runs across various cities and introduced innovative formats such as the PUMA x Bumble Singles Run, reinforcing its dedication to developing the running culture in India.