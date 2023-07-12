Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Germany, Spain tours part of our Asian Games preparation: Savita Punia

Germany, Spain tours part of our Asian Games preparation: Savita Punia

India captain Savita on Wednesday said the women's hockey team is looking at the tour of Germany and Spain as an opportunity to prepare for this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Savita Punia | Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India captain Savita on Wednesday said the women's hockey team is looking at the tour of Germany and Spain as an opportunity to prepare for this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian team departed for Europe tour from here on Wednesday. The side will be first flying to Germany for the three-match series, where it will play the hosts in two games, besides taking on China in the other match.

The series will start with the match against China in Limburg on July 16, followed by games against Germany (July 18, 19) in Wiesbaden and Russelsheim respectively.

The Savita-led side will then fly to Terrassa, Spain on July 20 for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament.

There the Indians will open their campaign against hosts Spain on July 25, followed by games against South Africa (July27) and England (July 28).

"We are really looking forward to this tour. Playing against quality sides in the lead up to the Asian Games will give us a good learning experience," Savita said before departing for Germany.

"These matches will be really important for us as we prepare for the upcoming Asian Games. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will aim to give our best in Germany and Spain."

The Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8.

Indian squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam.

Midfielders: Nisha, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Jyoti Chhatri.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Deepika.

Also Read

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Hlts: Germany, Netherlands through to semis

Hockey World Cup Semis Highlights: Belgium beat the Dutch; GER go past AUS

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Highlights: Australia, Belgium through to SF

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals

Asian Games: Happy to overcome odds, finally appear for trials - Karmakar

Indian wrestlers: Asian Games organisers reject IOA request for extension

Doping: Raising awareness better solution than punishing, says Malleswari

BWF Rankings: After Canada Open triumph, Sen jumps 7 places to 12th spot

Topics :Indian Hockey TeamIndian hockeyAsian Games

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story