Global Olympic body, Reliance sign pact to promote sports values in India

Agreement will focus on grade-specific activities in selected schools, sessions between athletes and students to promote physical activity and raising awareness to promote Olympism and Olympic values

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Olympic Museum and Reliance Foundation on Monday announced an agreement to promote Olympic values through sport among children starting with the Mumbai region and soon expanding it across the state of Maharashtra.

The agreement will focus on grade-specific activities in selected schools, sessions between athletes and students to promote physical activity and raising awareness to promote Olympism and Olympic values.

The programme has had a world-wide impact so far, said IOC president Thomas Bach, adding that the agreement with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation in Odisha has been reaching unprecedented heights'.

Talking about the agreement with Reliance Foundation, Bach said, They have the potential to reach 17.5 million children across Maharashtra and with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation in Odisha, there is potential to reach another 7 million children."

Most of these children are coming from the underprivileged section of the society and they get access to sports for the first time, sports education and the Olympic values, he added.

The Olympics Value Education Program (OVEP) was launched in India last year with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation in Odisha. It is one of the first major IOC projects to be implemented in India.

Just six months after introducing OVEP to Odisha students, schools reported marked increase in attendance and participation in sports, particularly among girls, a release said.

The programme, now in its second year, has now reached more than 700 teachers and 250,000 children in 350 schools and expanded to the state of Assam. Once in full swing, OVEP's engagement in India is anticipated to reach around 29 million children, the release added.

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

