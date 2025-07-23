Govt to Table Revised Anti-Doping Law With Sports Bill in Parliament

The amended National anti-doping act will be presented in the Parliament here on Wednesday incorporating the changes sought by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which objected to "government interference" in the functioning of the country's Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The act was originally passed in 2022 but its implementation had to be put on hold due to objections raised by WADA.

The world body objected to the institution of a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports, which was empowered to make recommendations to the government on anti-doping regulations.

The Board, which was to comprise a Chairperson and two members appointed by the central government, was also authorised to oversee the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and even issue directions to it.