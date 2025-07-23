Govt to Table Revised Anti-Doping Law With Sports Bill in Parliament

The amended National anti-doping act will be presented in the Parliament here on Wednesday incorporating the changes sought by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which objected to "government interference" in the functioning of the country's Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).
The act was originally passed in 2022 but its implementation had to be put on hold due to objections raised by WADA.
The world body objected to the institution of a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports, which was empowered to make recommendations to the government on anti-doping regulations.
The Board, which was to comprise a Chairperson and two members appointed by the central government, was also authorised to oversee the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and even issue directions to it.
WADA rejected this provision as government interference in an autonomous body. The amended bill has therefore deleted this provision to be WADA-compliant along with some other changes which might include reducing the athlete's liability for any doping violation.
"The amended act will be presented alongside the National Sports Governance Bill. If we had implemented the bill in its present form, it would have invited a ban from WADA. Our lab would have been derecognised. So, the changes were necessary," a sports ministry source told PTI.
The National Sports Governance Bill seeks to create a strong framework for administrative accountability, streamline their election process, constitute a national tribunal for dispute resolution and increase athlete representation in federations.
