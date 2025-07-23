Home / Sports / Other Sports News / DC Open 2025: Raducanu downs Kostyuk, Osaka awaits in next round showdown

DC Open 2025: Raducanu downs Kostyuk, Osaka awaits in next round showdown

This was the fifth tournament in a row where Kostyuk exited in the first round; she also lost in the fourth round at Rome, starting the current rut

Britain's Emma Raducanu looks dejected after losing her second round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic
Britain's Emma Raducanu (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Emma Raducanu handed No. 7 seed Marta Kostyuk a sixth consecutive loss Tuesday, defeating her 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the DC Open to prolong a slide that now has lasted more than two months.

This was the fifth tournament in a row where Kostyuk exited in the first round; she also lost in the fourth round at Rome, starting the current rut. She hasn't won a match since May 11 in Rome.

The 46th-ranked Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, will face four-time major champion Naomi Osaka next. Osaka was a 6-2, 7-5 winner against Yulia Putintseva.

In men's action at the hard-court tournament, Cam Norrie eliminated No. 2 seed Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, keeping the Italian without a win since he got injured last month at the French Open and needed to quit playing in the semifinals. Musetti lost in the first round at Wimbledon, a year after reaching the semifinals there.

Holger Rune, who was seeded third in Washington, withdrew before his match Tuesday because of a back injury.

Venus Williams was scheduled to play her first singles match in more than a year Tuesday night against Peyton Stearns. The 45-year-old Williams won in doubles at the DC Open on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tennis

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

