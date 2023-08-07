Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey ACT: Pakistan remain in semifinal race with 2-1 win over China

Hockey ACT: Pakistan remain in semifinal race with 2-1 win over China

Goals from Muhammad Khan and Afraz helped Pakistan eke out a 2-1 victory over China to stay in the race for the semifinals in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday

Press Trust of India Chennai
Pakistan hockey team beat China 2-1 in Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy. Photo: Hockey India

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Goals from Muhammad Khan and Afraz helped Pakistan eke out a 2-1 victory over China to stay in the race for the semifinals in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

However, the defeat meant that China were knocked out of contention for the last-four stage.

The opening quarter happened to be a quiet one in terms of goal-scoring activities.

Pakistan earned a couple of penalty corners but failed to convert them. It was followed by a field goal chance from both sides, but to no avail, as it was goalless at the end of the first quarter.

Five minutes into the second quarter, Pakistan earned a penalty corner and Muhammad Khan successfully converted it to give his side the lead.

While China challenged the goal through video referral for dangerous height, the TV umpire ruled it in favour of Pakistan.

 

— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 7, 2023After a couple of more chances for Pakistan, including a penalty corner, it led 1-0 at the half-time break.

 

Two minutes following the restart, China showed some urgency and earned a penalty corner in the process, which was converted into a goal by Jiesheng Gao to draw level.

At this time, Pakistan's Ahtisham Aslam received a yellow card, while Abdul Rehman was green-carded.

Nevertheless, in the 39th minute, Pakistan restored their lead, thanks to some passing game through skipper Umar Bhutta and Abdul Rana before Afraz angled it into the goal.

With Pakistan up 2-1 at the end of the third quarter, China upped their ante and switched to more possession and passing, while Pakistan began to press high.

But the tactics didn't seem to work for the Chinese, as the Pakistanis managed to hold on to the slender lead to take home the three points at full-time.

Pakistan take on hosts and arch-rivals India on Wednesday in a potentially high-voltage match, while China face Japan in their last fixture.

Also Read

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Hockey ACT: Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta rues team's finishing problem

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Why are coaches complaining about schedule?

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan coach Butt thrilled to be in India

Hockey ACT: India's penatly corner issue persists, forced to draw vs Japan

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India vs South Korea, check details

Hockey ACT: Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta rues team's finishing problem

Asian Games 2023: Dipa Karmakar likely to be considered for Indian team

WFI Elections: Final list of candidates out; eayes on Anita, Kartar, Lochab

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: IND back on top, defeats MAL by 5-0

Topics :Asian Champions TrophyAsian Men's Hockey Champions TrophyPakistan HockeyChina

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story