Hockey India League Auction: Check the top 5 buys in men's auction

A total of 192 players, comprising Indian national team members, domestic talents, and international stars, were purchased during the two-day auction.

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

With the Hockey India League (HIL) auction ending after an eventful two days on Monday, all the teams tried to acquire a balanced squad that would tick all the boxes going into the tournament.

Indian hockey team players were in high demand as the contingent that clinched bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024 were acquired at high prices on the day.

Each of the eight teams has finalised a 24-member squad for themselves ahead of the new edition of the Hockey India League and will be looking forward to making the most of the signings this season.
 

Here are the top 5 most expensive buys in the men's Hockey India League auction:

Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men's hockey team, became the top pick at the HIL Player Auction, securing a deal worth Rs 78 lakh with Soorma Hockey Club.

Abhishek Nain
Abhishek Nain was the second-highest buy, fetched by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 72 lakh. He plays as a forward for the Indian team.

Hardik Singh
Indian midfielder Hardik Singh was purchased by UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh. He was part of the teams that won bronze at both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gonzalo Peillat
Germany's Gonzalo Peillat became the priciest overseas player at the auction, going for Rs 68 lakh. He previously played for Argentina.

Jip Janssen
Jip Janssen from the Netherlands, a defender for his national team, was picked up by Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 54 lakh.

A total of 192 players, comprising Indian national team members, domestic talents, and international stars, were purchased during the two-day auction.

The Hockey India League is scheduled to start from December 28 and will go on till February 1. Returning after a long period of seven years, the is will be the 6th edition of the Hockey India League since it first started.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

