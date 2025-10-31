Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey player Manuel Frederick, Kerala's 1st Olympic medallist, dies at 78

Hockey player Manuel Frederick, Kerala's 1st Olympic medallist, dies at 78

Press Trust of India Kannur/Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Manuel Frederick, the first person from Kerala to win an Olympic hockey medal, died in a Bengaluru hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer, on Friday morning, family sources said.

He was 78.

Frederick, who hailed from Kannur district of Kerala, was the goalkeeper of the Indian team that won the bronze medal by defeating Holland in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

He played for the Indian team for seven years and was honoured with the Dhyan Chand Award in 2019 for his contributions to sports.

He also has the distinction of being the goalkeeper who helped his team win 16 national championships in tiebreakers.

Frederick started as a striker in football and a goalkeeper in hockey. He became active in hockey through the St. Michael's School team in Kannur.

Born on October 20, 1947, Frederick played in the Bombay Gold Cup at the age of 17 and played his first international match for India in 1971.

He is survived by his two daughters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

