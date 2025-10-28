Sujeet Kalkal bags gold for India at the U23 World Wrestling Championships

Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal won the gold medal in the men's freestyle 65kg title clash at the U23 World Championships with a 10-0 victory over Uzbekistan's Umidjon Jalolov here on Monday.
The contest lasted four minutes and 54 seconds as the referee declared the Indian winner. It was victory by superiority for Kalkal who dominated the title clash against his Uzbek opponent.
Prior to this, Kalkal had never won a world title but had two U23 Asian titles (2022, 2025) and one U20 Asian Championship gold (2022).
Sujeet had bronze in the same championships last year and has bettered the colour of his medal this time.
He won his first two bouts by technical superiority -- against Moldova's Fiodor Ceavdari (12-2) and Poland's Dominik Jakub (11-0).
He was trailing against Bashir Magomedov in the quarterfinal but eventually won 4-2 to make the semifinals where he overpowered Japan's Yuto Nishiuchi 3-2 after pulling off a stunning two-point throw in the dying moments of the bout.
