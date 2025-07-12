Iga Swiatek thrashes Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win maiden Wimbledon title

ALSO READ: 1968 to 2025: Full list of Wimbledon women's singles winners and runner-ups Iga Swiatek claimed her maiden Wimbledon title in dominant fashion on Saturday, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in a historic women's final. It marked the first time in 114 years that a Wimbledon women’s final ended with one player failing to win a single game.

The match, held on a sunny and breezy afternoon at Centre Court, lasted just 57 minutes. With the emphatic win, Swiatek secured her sixth Grand Slam trophy and maintained a perfect record in major finals, now standing at 6-0.

The 24-year-old Polish star controlled the contest from start to finish, outscoring Anisimova 55-24 in total points, despite hitting only 10 winners. Anisimova struggled throughout the match, committing 28 unforced errors and never finding her rhythm against Swiatek’s composed performance.