Iga Swiatek thrashes Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win maiden Wimbledon title

The match, held on a sunny and breezy afternoon at Centre Court, lasted just 57 minutes. With the emphatic win, Swiatek secured her sixth Grand Slam trophy.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 9:58 PM IST
Iga Swiatek claimed her maiden Wimbledon title in dominant fashion on Saturday, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in a historic women's final. It marked the first time in 114 years that a Wimbledon women’s final ended with one player failing to win a single game. 
 
The match, held on a sunny and breezy afternoon at Centre Court, lasted just 57 minutes. With the emphatic win, Swiatek secured her sixth Grand Slam trophy and maintained a perfect record in major finals, now standing at 6-0.
 
The 24-year-old Polish star controlled the contest from start to finish, outscoring Anisimova 55-24 in total points, despite hitting only 10 winners. Anisimova struggled throughout the match, committing 28 unforced errors and never finding her rhythm against Swiatek’s composed performance.

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

