Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinal schedule, live time, streaming

At Wimbledon 2025 today, second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face fifth seed Taylor Fritz in the first men’s singles semifinal at Centre Court. The opening clash will be followed by the second semifinal, where World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on sixth seed Novak Djokovic at the same venue.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025: Amanda sinks Sabalenka, enters first Wimbledon final Alcaraz was pushed to five sets by Fabio Fognini and endured a tough four-set battle with Andrey Rublev. Fritz, meanwhile, came within two points of defeat against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his first-round match and was also taken to five sets by Gabriel Diallo.

Both players faced serious early challenges—and appear to have grown stronger as a result. In his quarterfinal, Fritz dominated with his serve against Karen Khachanov, looking nearly unplayable for long stretches of the match. Fritz vs Alcaraz head-to-head Alcaraz holds a 2-0 head-to-head record over Fritz, with their only full-fledged ATP Tour meeting coming in Miami in 2023, where the Spaniard won convincingly 6-4, 6-2. He enters as the clear favourite once again—Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion, while Fritz is making his debut in a Wimbledon semifinal. Even so, a few factors could complicate the contest.

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles: Sinner vs Djokovic in second semifinal Novak Djokovic had just begun to reflect on the significance of reaching yet another Wimbledon semifinal when the Centre Court crowd erupted in cheers and applause. "It means the world to me," he was saying, "that I’m still able, at 38, to play in the final stages of Wimbledon." ALSO READ: Iga Swiatek's first Wimbledon semifinal comes against Belinda Bencic With a smile, he responded to the crowd: "Thank you for cheering for my age. I really appreciate it. That’s beautiful. Makes me feel very young." He added that playing against younger opponents also helps him feel youthful.

By now, Djokovic is no stranger to moments like these. As the last active member of men’s tennis’s golden generation, he continues to defy time. After defeating 23-year-old Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals to reach his 52nd Grand Slam semifinal—while chasing a record-extending 25th major singles title—Djokovic now prepares to face another 23-year-old, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, for a spot in the final. Sinner vs Djokovic head-to-head In their nine previous meetings, Sinner holds the edge with five wins compared to Djokovic’s four. However, Djokovic has lost his last four matches against Sinner, including their semifinal clash at this year’s French Open.

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinals live streaming and telecast details When will Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinal matches take place? The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will begin its men's singles semi-final match-ups on Friday, 11 July. What will be the venue for Wimbledon 2025 matches? All matches of Wimbledon 2025 semi-final ties will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England. The Centre Court will host the semi-final clashes. When Fritz vs Alcaraz live match begins in Wimbledon 2025's 1st semifinal? Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz match in Wimbledon 2025 semifinal tie will begin after 6 PM IST today.