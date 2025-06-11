IND vs ARG FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: India eye comeback vs Argentina; match underway

India will take on Argentina in a crucial FIH Pro League 2025 clash on Wednesday, June 11, aiming to bounce back after back-to-back defeats to the Netherlands in Amstelveen. The Indian men’s hockey team struggled in both outings, conceding late goals and converting just one of nine penalty corners in their previous match, raising alarm bells ahead of this important fixture. Currently placed fourth on the table with 15 points, India are under pressure to finish the European leg strongly and keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive. Captain Harmanpreet Singh stressed the importance of the match and acknowledged Argentina’s strength. India, however, hold a psychological edge, having secured two wins and a draw against Argentina in their last three encounters across major tournaments.

India vs Argentina FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE: Full squad

India squad:

Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Argentina squad:

India vs Argentina FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE: Start time

The India vs Argentina FIH Pro League match on 11 June will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs Argentina FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE telecast

The FIH Pro League match on 11 June will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs Argentina FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE streaming

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar apps and websites in India.

