Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India beat New Zealand 11-1 to enter FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup semis

India beat New Zealand 11-1 to enter FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup semis

India face South Africa in the semifinal

Indian women's hockey team
Press Trust of India Muscat

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rutaja Pisal scored four goals while Deepika Soreng struck thrice as India hammered New Zealand 11-1 to enter the semifinals of the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup here.

New Zealand took the lead courtesy a goal from Oriwa Hepi (2nd minute) but India equalized within fifteen seconds as Deepika Soreng (2nd) found the back of the net with an astonishing finish.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rutaja (9th) put India in the lead before Mumtaz Khan (10th, 11th) quickly fired back-to-back goals.

The goalfest continued with India again scoring two more quick goals, this time from Mariana Kujur (13th, 14th) as the first half ended with India leading 6-1.

India's control of proceedings continued and Rutaja (22nf) scored her second goal of the match. Deepika (25th) also brought up her second goal before Rutaja (26th, 28th) added two more goals to her tally.

Deepika (29th) then scored another goal to complete her hat-trick as India won the game 11-1.

India face South Africa in the semifinal.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Why South Africa named uncapped Neil Brand as captain for New Zealand tour?

EPL 2023-24: Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

Australian Open 2024: One semi-final loss not beginning of end for Djokovic

David Cup: Indian team frets over visa denial to reserve player Prajwal Dev

Jannik Sinner denies Novak Djokovic 25th Major at Australian Open 2024

Australian Open 2024: Defending champ Sabalenka beats Gauff to reach final

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HockeyIndian hockeyHockey World Cup

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story