Jannik Sinner denies Novak Djokovic 25th Major at Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic's 33-match winning run at Melbourne Park came to an end after Jannik Sinner defeated the World Number 1 in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2024.

The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic's serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

He'll play either third-seeded Daniil Medvedev or No. 6 Alexander Zverev for the championship on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 11th Australian and 25th major title overall will have to wait.