Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Jannik Sinner denies Novak Djokovic 25th Major at Australian Open 2024

Jannik Sinner denies Novak Djokovic 25th Major at Australian Open 2024

Italy's Jannik Sinner won the first semifinal of the year's first Grand Slam 6- 1, 6- 2, 6-7, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner. Photo: X
Anish Kumar New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Novak Djokovic's 33-match winning run at Melbourne Park came to an end after Jannik Sinner defeated the World Number 1 in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2024.

The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic's serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

He'll play either third-seeded Daniil Medvedev or No. 6 Alexander Zverev for the championship on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 11th Australian and 25th major title overall will have to wait.

He hadn't lost a match at Melbourne Park since 2018 and was on a 33-match winning streak at the season's first major. Every previous time he'd won a quarterfinal in Australia, Djokovic had gone on to win the hardcourt title.





 

Also Read

Djokovic wins US Open 2023, equals Margaret's record of 24 Grand Slams

US Open, Djokovic vs Medvedev Highlights Novak wins 24th Grand Slam title

US Open 2023: Medvedev beats Alcaraz, sets summit clash with Djokovic

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Tennis Yearender 2023: Djokovic achieves legendary status, Alcaraz rises

Australian Open 2024: Defending champ Sabalenka beats Gauff to reach final

Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna just one win away from Grand Slam title

'This is not true': Pugilist Mary Kom rubbishes reports of retirement

India 2nd worst country in WADA's 10-year study of positive doping cases

Star boxer Mary Kom hangs her gloves, announces retirement from boxing

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Australian OpenNovak DjokovicTennis

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story