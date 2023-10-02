Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India bow out in quarterfinals of women's basketball against North Korea

India bow out in quarterfinals of women's basketball against North Korea

The Indians started impressively and gave North Korea a fight in the first quarter but were completely outplayed in the remaining three quarters

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
basketball

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian women's basketball team lost 57-96 against Noth Korea to bow out in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Monday.

The Indian women cagers were no match for North Korea as they lost all the four quarters 20-26, 6-26, 17-22, 14-22 at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The Indians started impressively and gave North Korea a fight in the first quarter but were completely outplayed in the remaining three quarters.

Earlier, India finished second in Group A, beating Indonesia 66-46, Mongolia 68-62 before losing 53-111 against defending champions China.

North Korea will play China in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Also Read

Basketball World Cup 2023: Having stunned USA, Germany eye historic gold

NBA star LeBron James' son James hospitalised in cardiac arrest, now stable

North Korea holds rallies against US "imperialism," warns of nuclear war

N Korea says it simulated nuclear attacks on major command centers S Korea

US sends another submarine to S Korea, in a show of force against N Korea

Asian Games: Vithya equals PT Usha's national record in women's 400m hurdle

Asian Games LIVE updates: Athletics- India win 2 Silver, 1 Bronze; Tally 59

Asian Games 2023 October 02 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023: Yarraji fails to qualify; Borgohain in semi-final of 200m

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi, Aditi power India to top-spot in women's compound

Topics :BasketballSportIndiaNorth Korea

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story