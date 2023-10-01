Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2023: Yarraji fails to qualify; Borgohain in semi-final of 200m

Asian Games 2023: Yarraji fails to qualify; Borgohain in semi-final of 200m

Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji failed to qualify for the final of the women's 200m event after she finished third in her heat with timings of 23.78 seconds at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

ANI Others
Jyothi Yarraji smashed the women's 100m hurdle national record for the second time in less than two weeks while winning the event at the Loughborough International Athletics Meet in the UK. (Photo: Twitter/@SportsIndia3)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
The top two athletes in each heat and the next two fastest after all top two athletes were supposed to go for the final, as per Olympics.com.

Meanwhile, Amlan Borgohain reached to semi-finals as he finished third in his heat 4 with the trimmings of 21.08 seconds. The top three players in each heat and the next four fastest players are supposed to go to the semifinals.

Nandini Agasara jumped a season-best 5.94m and Swapna Barman vaulted 5.71m in the women's heptathlon long jump event on Sunday. Agasara has moved up to third place in the overall rankings, while Barman remains in sixth place.

Jyothi will be seen in action in women's 100 m hurdles later today. The top two athletes in each heat and the next two fastest after all the top two athletes were supposed to go for the final.

On Saturday, Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh clinched silver and bronze respectively in the final of the men's 10000m.

Kartik won silver with a timing of 28:15.38s while Gulveer clocked 28:17.21s to claim the bronze.

Topics :Asian GamesathleticsIndian sports

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

