India lift fifth men's junior hockey Asia Cup title, beat Pakistan 5-3

In a thrilling final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024, the Indian hockey team triumphed over their arch-rivals Pakistan, securing a 5-3 victory to claim their record-extending fifth title. The match, held in Muscat, Oman, was a rollercoaster of emotions as both teams battled fiercely for the prestigious trophy.

Pakistan took an early lead in the match, with Sufyan Khan scoring two goals and Hannan Shahid adding another to put them ahead 3-1. However, India quickly regained their composure, with Araijeet Singh Hundal leading the charge. Hundal was the star of the match, scoring an impressive four goals, while Dilraj Singh contributed the fifth goal, giving India a 5-3 advantage. India fighting back from early setback

The game saw a dramatic shift in momentum as India fought back from the early setback. After being 1-3 down, the Indian team showed remarkable resilience, drawing level at 3-3. Araijeet’s clinical finishing played a pivotal role in India's recovery. He scored twice more to ensure India maintained a firm grip on the match, eventually sealing the victory with a 5-3 lead.

Despite Pakistan’s spirited comeback efforts, India’s offensive strength proved too much. The victory was not just a testament to India’s skill on the field, but also to their mental toughness, as they overcame early adversity to clinch the win. This victory marked India’s fifth title in the history of the Junior Asia Cup, further cementing their dominance in junior international hockey.

The win was a proud moment for Indian hockey, with Araijeet Singh Hundal’s exceptional performance being the highlight of a memorable final.