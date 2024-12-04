World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh vs Ding live time, Game 8's streaming

The World Chess Championship 2024 resumes on December 4 as Gukesh and Ding will be ready to battle it out yet again after playing out a gruelling 5 hour 20 minute draw last time round.

There is still nothing there to separate the two players with the score at 3.5-3.5 as we've had 5 draws in 7 games so far.

Gukesh missing out on a win in Game 7

Gukesh failed to take advantage in game 7 as by the 25th move, he had established a strong position both on the board and on the clock, setting himself up to capitalise on the opportunity. Meanwhile, Ding likely lamented the missed chances from earlier games as he faced the real possibility of a defeat in Game 7.

Both players eventually surpassed the 40-move mark and were granted an additional 30 minutes of play. Ding played on the edge, with only seven seconds remaining when he completed his 40th move.

Before reaching the time control, both players had exchanged queens and a pair of bishops, leading to a more simplified but still highly competitive endgame.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final: D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, Match 8: Live Streaming Details

When will Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Wednesday, December 4.

What time will Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?

Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Where to watch the live telecast of Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

The live telecast for Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 8 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.