India edge past Malaysia 3-1, set to meet Pakistan in Junior Asia Cup final

Defending champions India stayed on course to reclaim a hat-trick of men's junior Asia Cup hockey titles, defeating Malaysia 3-1 to enter the final of the continental tournament here on Tuesday.

Unbeaten so far in the tournament, India scored through Dilraj Singh (10th minute), Rohit (45th) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (52nd) to secure their place in the final.

Malaysia's lone goal from a penalty stroke converted by Azimuddin Kamaruddin in the 57th minute.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the blockbuster final on Wednesday.

Pakistan defeated Japan 4-2 in the first semifinal.

India might have taken the lead in the first quarter but it was a scrappy performance from the title holders.

Malaysia were the early aggressors and had the better share of chances, including two penalty corners, which the Indians defended well.

More From This Section

In the the third minute, Malaysia secured the first penalty corner of the match but the Indians defended well.

Three minutes later, Malaysia earned their second penalty corner which was blocked by Indian goalkpeer Bikramjit Singh and then parried away by Ankit Pal.

The Indians, however, took the lead against the run of play in the 10th minute through Dilraj, who hit the board after getting a tricky pass from Araijeet Singh Hundal.

The Indians started on a positive note in the second quarter and secured their first penalty corner in the 17th minute but failed to breach the Malaysian defence.

Thereafter, it was again a cagey performance from the Indians as Malaysia secured two more penalty corners but failed to get past the Indian defence.

Three minutes after the change of ends, the Indians built an attack and got dangerously close to the the goal, but the Malaysian goalkeeper made a superb save.

In the 37th minute, Malaysia secured a penalty corner but the effort hit the side bar.

India secured their second penalty corner 32 seconds from the end of the third quarter and Rohit stepped up to score with a perfect drag-flick to the left of the Malaysian goalkeeper.

India earned their third set-piece in the 48th minute but wasted the chance.

Minutes later, India secured back-to-back penalty corners, the second of which was utilised by Sharda Nand from a rebound with a reverse shot after the initial flick was saved by the Malaysian goalkeeper.

The Malaysians fought till the end and secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 57th minute, which resulted into a penalty stroke because of a foul by an Indian defender, and Kamaruddin made no mistake to reduce the margin.

But it was too late for Malaysia.

Two minutes from the final hooter, India secured their fifth penalty corner but the effort went wide.