India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India takes the lead; IND 2-1 CHN (3rd quarter)

India enters the contest as three-time Asia Cup winners, hosting the event for the first time since 2007

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
4:06 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Second quarter ends

After tailing 0-1 after first quarter, Indi came back fighting and have now ended the second quarter with 2-1 in lead thanks to goals from Jugraj and Harmanpreet.

4:03 PM

3:59 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: China back on defence

25": China are happy with just keepinh things defensive despite being a goal down. 
 
Score: IND 2-1 CHN (2nd quarter)

3:55 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: PC for China

21": China wins second PC of the match but fails to convert as India continues to lead. 
 
Score: IND 2-1 CHN (2nd quarter)

3:51 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: India takes the lead

20": Just two minutes after the goal India wins another penalty corner, thier fourth in the match, and Harmanpreet buries it to Put India in lead.
 
Score: IND 2-1 CHN (2nd quarter)

3:47 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: PC for India

18": Third penalty corner of the match for India and Jugraj converts to level the score.
 
Score: IND 1-1 CHN (2nd quarter)

3:44 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Second quarter underway

The second quarter of the match is now underway. 

3:41 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: First quarter ends

The first quarter of the match ends with China leading hosts India 1-0. 

3:37 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: China struck first

12": Du Sihao converts the PC for China as the visitors are now in 1-0 lead.
 
Score: IND 0-1 CHN (1st quarter)

3:34 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: No goal so far

10": India have created many goal chances but Chinese defence is fending off all the attacks as the deadlock continues. 
 
Score: IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

3:26 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Penalty corner for India

3": India won the first penalty corner of the match just three minutes into the game and Mandeep converts. China takes referal and Mandeep fouled just before the goal so the goal will not be counted. 
 
Score: IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

3:22 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Early attack from India

2": India have started aggresively and has already put Chinese keeper on notice. 

Score: IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

3:17 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Match underway

The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and China is now underway.

3:12 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Players on the field

Players have made their way to the ground for the national anthem match will kick-off soon after.
First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

