Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Match underway; IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)
Live

India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Match underway; IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

India enters the contest as three-time Asia Cup winners, hosting the event for the first time since 2007

Image Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China

India and China will face off today in the opening match of the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup at the Rajgir Sports Complex, Bihar, with the match set to begin at 3 PM IST. This tournament marks a pivotal moment for both teams, offering not just regional bragging rights but also a direct place in the 2026 Hockey World Cup for the eventual champion. 

India looking for strong comeback

India enters the contest as three-time Asia Cup winners, hosting the event for the first time since 2007. Despite being home favourites, the Indian team has endured a challenging 2025 season, finishing near the bottom in the FIH Pro League and suffering a prolonged losing streak. The Asia Cup offers a fresh opportunity for redemption, and head coach Craig Fulton has labelled it the “most important tournament of the year”.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs China: Full squads

India squad: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi
 
China squad: Ao Xu, Chen Qijun, Gao Jiesheng, Chen Chengfu, Meng Yuanfeng, Li Pengfei, Chen Chongcong (C), Lu Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Xu Jiebin, Du Shihao, Zhang Xiaojia, Ao Suozhu, Meng Nan, Lin Changliang, Guo Xiaolong, Wang Weihao (GK), Wang Caiyu (GK), Ao Yang, Chen Benhai

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs China: Live telecast

The live telecast of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and China will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs China: Live streaming

The live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and China will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates from the India vs China match in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here
3:08 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Match underway

The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and China is now underway.
2:58 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Match starts soon

The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and China will be underway soon. 
2:50 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Japan beat Kazakhastan

Japan thrash Kazakhastan 7-0 in the first Group A match of Asia Cup 2025 to kick-off their campaign in style. 
2:44 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Japan dominating

JPN is leading KAZ 7-0 in the other Group A match today with 5 minutes of play still to go. 
2:40 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Other results

Earlier today in Group B matches Korea beat Chines Teipei by 7-0 and Malaysia beat Bangladesh 4-1 to start off thier campaign. 
2:30 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and China from Rajir on the opening day of the event. India is hosting the event for the first time since 2007 and is looking to start their home campaign with a win, while China will be looking to re-establish their dominance in Asian hockey. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Asia cup hockey Indian healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon