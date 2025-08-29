India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Match underway; IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)
India enters the contest as three-time Asia Cup winners, hosting the event for the first time since 2007
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India and China will face off today in the opening match of the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup at the Rajgir Sports Complex, Bihar, with the match set to begin at 3 PM IST. This tournament marks a pivotal moment for both teams, offering not just regional bragging rights but also a direct place in the 2026 Hockey World Cup for the eventual champion.
India looking for strong comeback
India enters the contest as three-time Asia Cup winners, hosting the event for the first time since 2007. Despite being home favourites, the Indian team has endured a challenging 2025 season, finishing near the bottom in the FIH Pro League and suffering a prolonged losing streak. The Asia Cup offers a fresh opportunity for redemption, and head coach Craig Fulton has labelled it the “most important tournament of the year”.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs China: Full squads
India squad: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi
China squad: Ao Xu, Chen Qijun, Gao Jiesheng, Chen Chengfu, Meng Yuanfeng, Li Pengfei, Chen Chongcong (C), Lu Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Xu Jiebin, Du Shihao, Zhang Xiaojia, Ao Suozhu, Meng Nan, Lin Changliang, Guo Xiaolong, Wang Weihao (GK), Wang Caiyu (GK), Ao Yang, Chen Benhai
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs China: Live telecast
The live telecast of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and China will be available on Sony Sports Network.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs China: Live streaming
The live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and China will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Check all the live updates from the India vs China match in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here
3:08 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Match underway
The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and China is now underway.
2:58 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Match starts soon
The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and China will be underway soon.
2:50 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Japan beat Kazakhastan
Japan thrash Kazakhastan 7-0 in the first Group A match of Asia Cup 2025 to kick-off their campaign in style.
2:44 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Japan dominating
JPN is leading KAZ 7-0 in the other Group A match today with 5 minutes of play still to go.
2:40 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Other results
Earlier today in Group B matches Korea beat Chines Teipei by 7-0 and Malaysia beat Bangladesh 4-1 to start off thier campaign.
2:30 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and China from Rajir on the opening day of the event. India is hosting the event for the first time since 2007 and is looking to start their home campaign with a win, while China will be looking to re-establish their dominance in Asian hockey. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
