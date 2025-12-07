Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE Junior Hockey World Cup S/F 1: Match to begin at 5:30 PM IST

The semifinal matches of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 kicks off today in Chennai, where Spain takes on Argentina in the first semis clash at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. Both teams have demonstrated exceptional skills in the tournament, navigating through tough group stages and knockout rounds. This highly anticipated clash will determine who earns the coveted spot in the final.

India will play their semi-final 2 clash later in the day against tough opposition Germany as both set of ties will decide the finalists for the tournament tonight.

Semifinal 1: Spain vs Argentina – Battle of Tactical Strengths

Spain enters the semifinal after a hard-fought 4-3 victory over France in the quarterfinals. Their midfield has been one of the highlights of their campaign, with seamless link-up play and consistent circle entries. Spain relies on maintaining possession and ball circulation, using quick transitions to break down opposition defenses. Their defense has also been resolute, effectively limiting penalty corner opportunities and making crucial tackles when needed. The Spanish attackers are sharp, and they’ve capitalized on every opportunity presented to them.

ALSO READ: Junior Hockey World Cup SF2: India vs Germany live match time, streaming Argentina, on the other hand, brings a disciplined and tactical approach to this match, having narrowly beaten the Netherlands 1-0 in their quarterfinal. Their defense has been a fortress, with solid communication and compact lines inside the circle. Argentina prefers a measured buildup, focusing on possession and executing penalty corners with precision. They’ll aim to frustrate Spain’s attackers while creating opportunities of their own. The battle between Spain’s attacking fluidity and Argentina’s defensive discipline promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Semifinal 2: India vs Germany – High-Stakes Clash

In the second semifinal, the Indian junior hockey team faces a daunting challenge against seven-time champions Germany. India, the 2016 winners, come into the match with a solid record, but they’ll need to raise their game against the reigning champions.

India breezed through the pool stage, dominating with 29 goals scored and none conceded. However, the quarterfinal against Belgium tested them, with India scraping through 4-3 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw in regular time. Goalkeeper Princedeep Singh’s crucial saves were pivotal to their progression.

Coach PR Sreejesh has urged the team to focus on learning from their mistakes and improving their finishing in the striking circle. The players will need to be sharp, with key figures like Manmeet Singh, Dilraj Singh, Ajeet Yadav, and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha expected to perform under pressure. Germany, led by goalkeeper Jasper Ditzer, overcame France in a tense shootout in their quarterfinal. India will need a flawless performance to overcome the formidable Germans and secure a place in the final.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal live telecast: Star Sports Network will live telecast the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal matches in India.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal live streaming: JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live stream the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal matches in India.