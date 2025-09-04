Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: KOR 0-3 CHN (4th QTR), rain stops play: IND vs MAL at 19:30
Live New Update

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: KOR 0-3 CHN (4th QTR), rain stops play: IND vs MAL at 19:30

Korea vs China hockey live score: Rain stopped play. Live streaming of Super 4 round matches is available on Sony LIV app, website. The India vs Malaysia hockey match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Check hockey live score updates of Super 4 matches of Asia Cup 2025 here
Check hockey live score updates of Super 4 matches of Asia Cup 2025 here

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

6:43 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: Match stopped due to rain

55th min: Amid heavy downpour in Rajgir. Korea win a penalty corner. And once again, Korea failed to convert the PC. It is wide this time.

Korea 0 | 3 China in 4th quarter.

6:40 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: China defends well amid rains

53rd min: Korea trying to reduce the deficit by winning penalty corners but they are not able to dissect the Chinese defence. It started raining in Rajgir.

Korea 0 | 3 China in 4th quarter.

6:32 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: China deny Korea again'

49th min: Korea wins a penalty corner. A brilliant defence deny Korea their first goal.

Korea 0 | 3 China in 4th quarter.

6:28 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: 4th quarter begins

4th quarter begins

Korea 0 | 3 China in 4th quarter.

6:27 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: End of 3rd quarter

45th min: Korea have a golden chance to reduce the deficit at the stroke of third quarter but China defended well while saving the penalty corner to keep Korea at bay.

Korea 0 | 3 China at the end of 3rd quarter.

6:23 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: China triples the lead

43rd min: China's Benhai completes his brace and triples the lead for his country. Korea, who held India to a draw yesterday, might be affected by fatigue given they are playing their next match within 24 hours.

Korea 0 | 3 China in 3rd quarter.

6:13 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: Korea still trailing

37th min: Korea still trailing the game as China keeping the possession of the ball most of time. Korea do create some good chances but fail to find the final touch.

Korea 0 | 1 China in 3rd quarter.

6:06 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: 3rd Quarter begins

Third quarter begins in Rajgir.

Korea 0 | 1 China in 3rd quarter.

5:57 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: China on top at half time

Half Time: China continue to lead by one goal after first two quarters.

Korea 0 | 1 China at HT.

5:42 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: China fail to convert PC

22nd min: China fail to convert the penalty corner in first attempt as nobody comes to halt the injection. However, they win another and once again fail to double the lead.

Korea 0 | 1 China in 2nd quarter.

5:41 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: China win a penalty corner

China win a penalty corner.

5:39 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: Korea on attack

19th min: The match is being played more in Chinese circle as the Koreans try to score the equaliser.

Korea 0 | 1 China in 2nd quarter.

5:34 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: Second quarter begins

Second quarter begins with China leading by one goal.

5:29 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: China open the account

12th min: China win a penalty corner for a dangerous ball. And China's Benhai Chen converts the penalty corner, going one up.

Note: China need to win the game to keep their hopes alive for final.

Korea 0 | 1 China in first quarter.

5:29 PM

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: End of first quarter

14th min: Korea win a penalty corner but fail to convert that.

Korea 0 | 1 China in first quarter.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Hockey NewsAsia cup hockeyIndian Hockey Team

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News