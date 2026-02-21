Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Spain HIGHLIGHTS FIH Pro League 2026: India remain winless after a 0-2 loss to Spain
Live New Update

India vs Spain HIGHLIGHTS FIH Pro League 2026: India remain winless after a 0-2 loss to Spain

India vs Spain Hockey Match highlights: India will now face Australia next on Sunday with hopes of securing their first win of the season

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 highlights
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 highlights

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 1:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

1:44 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India's next match

India will next play Australia on Sunday with hopes of finally winning thier first match of the season. 

1:42 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Spain beat India

Spain defeated India 2–0 in Hobart thanks to goals from Abajo and Cobos. It was yet another underwhelming performance from Craig Fulton’s men, who are now winless after five matches in the FIH Pro League 2026. On the other hand, this was Spain’s first win of the season in six matches.
 
Final Score: India 0-2 Spain

1:37 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Last five minutes

55": Only five minutes are left on the clock, and India is still trailing by two goals. Craig Fulton's men need quick goals if they want to walk away from the match with some points to their name. 
 
Score: India 0-2 Spain (4th quarter)

1:29 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PC for India

48": India finally has their first penalty corner of the match in the final quarter but fails to convert.
 
Score: India 0-2 Spain (4th quarter)

1:25 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Fourth quarter underway

The fourth and final quarter of the match is now underway, with Spain leading India 2-0. 

1:23 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Third quarter concludes

45": Another quarter dominated by Spain as India now heads for the final 15 minutes while trailing by two goals. 
 
Score: India 0-2 Spain (3rd quarter)

1:15 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PC for Spain

40": Spain has won the second penalty corner of the match but fails to convert again. 
 
Score: India 0-2 Spain (3rd quarter)

1:09 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Spain extends the lead

35": Spain has extended their lead to two with the help of goal from Cobos. 
 
Score: India 0-2 Spain (3rd quarter)

1:07 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Abajo injured

35": Spain's lone goal scorer, Abajo, has hurt his ankle after getting it stuck on the turf and is now leaving the field. 
 
Score: India 0-1 Spain (3rd quarter)

1:04 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Spain still on attack

32": The Spanish side has started the second half similarly to how they started the first, with quick press in the Indian defence. 
 
Score: India 0-1 Spain (3rd quarter)

1:00 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Third quarter underway

The third quarter of the match is now underway with Spain still leading India 1-0. 

12:51 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: First half concludes

30": India enjoyed a much dominant second quarter but were unable to find the equaliser as Spain went into the half-time break still in the lead. 
 
Score: India 0-1 Spain (2nd quarter)

12:44 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Misconduct check

24": Jermanpreet is hit on the face, and the officials have sent the decision upstairs. No intentional foul, says the video referee. 
 
Score: India 0-1 Spain (2nd quarter)

12:40 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Penalty corner for Spain

21": Spain wins the first penalty corner of the match but fails to convert. 
 
Score: India 0-1 Spain (2nd quarter)

12:38 PM

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India's hunt for goal continues

20": The five minutes of the second quarter have passed, and India are still looking for their first goal. Spain is still in command.
 
Score: India 0-1 Spain (2nd quarter)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :FIH Pro Hockey LeagueIndian Hockey TeamSpain Hockey TeamHockey India

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News