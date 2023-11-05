Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian men's junior hockey team to work on weak areas at national camp

Indian men's junior hockey team to work on weak areas at national camp

Team coach CR Kumar said while he wouldn't call it a great outing in Johor Bahru, but key areas of improvement in the team have been identified

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian hockey colts will return to the national camp in Bengaluru to improve upon the weak areas they identified during their bronze medal-winning performance at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia and come back stronger in the World Cup next month.

India had topped their group to make it to the semifinals but lost to Germany in their final-four game before defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the third-place playoff to settle for a bronze medal in Johor Bahru.

The World Cup will be played in Kuala Lumpur from December 5.

Team coach CR Kumar said while he wouldn't call it a great outing in Johor Bahru, but key areas of improvement in the team have been identified.

"I wouldn't call it satisfying because there are some things we could have done better," Kumar said in a statement.

India faced several top teams such as Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Pakistan in the tournament.

"We will use the weeks leading up to the junior World Cup to improve and sharpen the areas we identified during this performance in Johor Bahru.

"This tournament also provided us with insight into the performances of other teams that will compete in the World Cup and we will plan our strategies accordingly," he added.

The World Cup will feature 16 teams, divided into four groups.

India have been placed in Pool C, along with Spain, Korea, and Canada.

Argentina, Australia, Chile, and hosts Malaysia are in Pool A, while Germany, France, South Africa, and Egypt are in Pool B, and the Netherlands, Belgium, Pakistan, and New Zealand are in Pool D.

The Indian team will begin its campaign against Korea on December 5. They will play Spain on December 7 and Canada on December 9.

The Indian team had qualified for the Junior World Cup after defeating Pakistan 2-1 in the final of the 2023 Junior Asia Cup, held in Salalah, Oman.

Also Read

US-India relation critical in dealing with China, Russia: US Congressman

Rajnath Singh discusses deepening of bilateral ties with Malaysian PM

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Malaysia to discuss rice export curbs with India to find 'best solution'

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

Football legend Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or award for record eighth time

National Games: Jyothi Yarraji clinches 100m hurdles gold in record time

India make it 6 in row after Shami-Bumrah show, defeat England by 100 runs

Asain Para Games 2023: India create history, win 111 medals in Hangzhou

No passes, accreditation needed for people to attend National Games in Goa

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Hockey TeamHockey India

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story