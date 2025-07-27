FIDE Women's World Cup Final Game 2: Koneru vs Divya live time & streaming

The FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final heads into a pivotal Game 2 in Batumi, with Indian stars Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh locked at 0.5–0.5 after a fiercely contested opening game. Both players showed nerves of steel in Game 1, with Divya (playing White) springing an unexpected opening and Humpy matching her move for move in a tense, dynamic 41-move battle that ultimately ended in a draw.

For Game 2, the stakes are immense: whoever wins will become the first Indian to claim the Women’s World Cup crown, capping one of the most significant breakthroughs in Indian chess history. Humpy, with decades of elite experience and a reputation for resilience in long matches, will have the White pieces and a subtle edge in the classical format. She is coming off a draining run of knockout victories, including a dramatic tie-break triumph over Lei Tingjie in the semi-finals.

Divya, only 19, has played fearlessly throughout the tournament, scalping higher seeds with aggressive play and bold preparation. Her ability to generate imbalances and seize the initiative—even under time pressure—suggests she won’t shy away from risk in this all-or-nothing decider. However, if the seccond game of the final between the two sides also ends in a draw they will then face each other again on Monday, July 28 in tie-breaker round. FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Game 2: Live streaming and telecast details When will Game 2 of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final be played?

