IOA appoints Raghuram lyer as its CEO after meticulous selection process

IOA president PT Usha spoke on behalf of the Nomination Committee and expressed confidence in lyer's ability to steer the IOA to new heights

ANI Others

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 7:15 AM IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday announced Raghuram lyer as the Chief Executive Officer.

IOA released a press release to announce the appointment of Iyer which read, "The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raghuram lyer as the Chief Executive Officer following a meticulous selection process conducted by the Nomination Committee."

IOA president PT Usha spoke on behalf of the Nomination Committee and expressed confidence in lyer's ability to steer the IOA to new heights.

"We believe that Raghuram lyer brings a unique combination of leadership, strategic vision and a deep understanding of the sports landscape. His appointment is a significant step toward the continued growth and success of Indian sports on the global stage," Usha said.

She further, added, "I am grateful for the unwavering cooperation and wholehearted support from the esteemed members of the Executive Council in the successful appointment of the CEO for IOA. Their dedication has been instrumental in achieving this milestone, and I look forward to continued collaboration for the lOA's success."

Iyer has a fair amount of experience in sports management as he served as the CEO of the Indian Premier League franchises Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Rising Pune Supergiant.

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

