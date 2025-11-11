JLN stadium set for demolition to make way for modern sports city

The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi is being considered for a major redevelopment to make way for a state-of-the-art sports city. The proposed project aims to house facilities for all major Olympic disciplines, along with residential accommodations for athletes, according to a senior Sports Ministry official. The plan is currently in its “ideation phase” and no fixed timeline has been announced.

Concept Inspired by Doha Model

The vision for the Delhi sports city draws inspiration from Qatar’s model, including the Aspire Complex and Lusail Stadium. “We are studying sports cities like the one in Doha. Once the assessment is complete, we will move to the planning stage,” said the official.

The JLN Stadium, originally built for the 1982 Asian Games, underwent a massive ₹961-crore renovation ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Most recently, it was upgraded for the World Para Athletics Championships, with improvements including new Mondo tracks, 10,000 additional seats, and enhanced accessibility features. Current Facilities at JLN Complex The 102-acre complex currently hosts: Main football stadium and athletics track

Archery academy

Badminton courts

Offices of the Sports Authority of India (SAI)

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory Despite these facilities, only about 35% of the area is currently utilized. The ministry aims to optimize the space with the upcoming redevelopment.

Redevelopment Plans The proposed sports city will include residential complexes for athletes, ensuring they can stay near the competition venues. All existing offices and structures in the stadium area are expected to be relocated or dismantled. The 60,000-capacity stadium, a key venue for events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games and 2017 Under-17 FIFA World Cup, also hosts music concerts and cultural festivals. The plan seeks to combine sports, residential, and recreational spaces efficiently across the 102-acre site. Previous Redevelopment Proposals This is not the first attempt to modernize the JLN Stadium. In 2020, a ₹8,000-crore redevelopment plan was proposed under former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. The earlier proposal included: