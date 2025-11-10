Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indians eye momentum shift at Japan Open with Lakshya, Prannoy in focus

Indians eye momentum shift at Japan Open with Lakshya, Prannoy in focus

Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze-medallist, has struggled since his pre-Olympic bout of chikungunya hampered his preparation for Paris, where he played through pain but exited early

Lakshya Sen, Lakshya
India's Lakshya Sen
Press Trust of India Kumamoto (Japan)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will look to rediscover their touch, while the emerging crop will aim to turn promise into performance at the USD 475,000 Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Lakshya, who endured a lean patch before rediscovering his touch with a runner-up finish at the Hong Kong Open followed by quarterfinal appearances at the Denmark and Hylo Open, will be keen to build on that momentum.

Seeded seventh, the 24-year-old from Almora, who finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, faces a tricky opening-round opponent in Japan's world No. 25 Koki Watanabe.

Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze-medallist, has struggled since his pre-Olympic bout of chikungunya hampered his preparation for Paris, where he played through pain but exited early.

The 33-year-old from Kerala, one of India's most consistent performers in recent years with a 2023 Malaysia Masters title and a runner-up finish at the Australian Open, will look to regain his form as he returns from injury.

Prannoy had retired midway through his first-round match against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo at the Korea Open in September, clutching his ribs following a cross-court smash. Back in action after more than a month's layoff, he will open against Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong.

Among the next generation, US Open winner Ayush Shetty, who stunned former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore en route the Hylo Open quarterfinals, will face top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the first round.

Tharun Mannepalli, a semifinalist at the Macau Open Super 300, takes on Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin, while Kiran George, who upset France's Toma Junior Popov on his way to the Hylo Open quarterfinals, will meet a qualifier.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will face the American pair of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai.

There are no Indian entries in other categories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FIDE World Cup 2025 Round 4: Arjun, Pragg in spotlight after Gukesh's exit

Djokovic claims Athens crown but withdraws from ATP Finals soon after

Elena Rybakina beats top-ranked Sabalenka to claim WTA Finals championship

Sanjay to lead new-look India at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as seniors rested

PM Modi meets women's cricket team, engages in candid conversation

Topics :Badminton NewsBadminton

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story