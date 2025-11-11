Home / Sports / Other Sports News / IOC eyes ban on transgender women athletes in female Olympic competitions

IOC eyes ban on transgender women athletes in female Olympic competitions

IOC President Kirsty Coventry has emphasized the need for a unified approach across all Olympic sports.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is moving toward potentially prohibiting transgender women from competing in female events. The decision follows a review of scientific evidence regarding the enduring physical advantages of individuals assigned male at birth.
 
Until now, individual sports federations have been allowed to set their own rules regarding transgender inclusion. However, IOC President Kirsty Coventry has emphasized the need for a unified approach across all Olympic sports.
 
IOC President Calls for Consistent Rules
 
Speaking to The Athletic in March, just before her election as IOC president, Coventry highlighted the need for the organization to take the lead on this issue. She noted that some sports, such as equestrian events, already allow men and women to compete together, making transgender inclusion less controversial in those disciplines.
 
Coventry stated: “We don’t need to redo all the work already done. We can learn from international federations and establish a task force to monitor this consistently. The priority must be the protection of female competition.”
 
Immediate Action After Taking Office
 
Coventry officially assumed the presidency in June and promptly created four working groups to address major challenges facing the IOC, including safeguarding female sport.
 
Dr. Jane Thornton, IOC director of health, medicine, and science, recently briefed members of the organization. She highlighted research showing that individuals who undergo male puberty retain physiological advantages over females, which cannot be fully neutralized by hormone therapy. 
 
Potential Ban on the Horizon
 
Reports suggest that the IOC could announce a ban during its 145th session in Milan, shortly before the 2026 Winter Olympics. While no formal decisions have been made, senior IOC sources indicate the organization is moving in this direction, a step many insiders say is long overdue.
 
Recent Controversy Highlights the Debate
 
The renewed scrutiny comes in the wake of controversy at the 2024 Summer Olympics, when Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting won gold medals despite prior disqualifications from the 2023 World Championships for alleged gender eligibility violations. Both athletes have consistently identified as women, and neither is transgender.
 
The incident amplified the debate over transgender participation in women’s sports.
 
Precedents in Sports and Politics
 
Several international sports federations, including World Athletics and World Aquatics, have already barred transgender women from competing in female categories. In February, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender women from participating in school, college, and grassroots sports. He also indicated that transgender athletes could be denied visas to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
 
A Rare Olympic Case
 
To date, only one openly transgender woman has competed at the Olympic Games: New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard at Tokyo 2020. Hubbard, who previously competed in men’s events, did not record a successful lift during the Games.

Topics :Olympics

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

