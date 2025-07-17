Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag exit Japan Open, India's campaign ends

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag exit Japan Open, India's campaign ends

World No. 18 Lakshya's inconsistent run resulted in a 19-21, 11-21 loss to Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the men's singles that lasted close to an hour.

Image
Press Trust of India Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Indian shuttlers continued to falter at the Japan Open with Lakshya Sen and the star men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowing out in the second round to draw curtains on the country's campaign at the Super 750 tournament here on Thursday.



The 23-year-old, who had looked promising in the opener with a commanding 21-11, 21-18 win over China's Wang Zheng Xing, failed to carry the momentum forward.

In the men's doubles, Satwik and Chirag were handed a 22-24, 14-21 defeat by the fifth-seeded Chinese combine of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in a battle between former world No. 1 pairs. 

With this win, Paris Olympics silver medallists Wei Keng and Wang Chang extended their head-to-head lead over the Indians to 7-2.

After a slow start, the Indian pair did well to take an 18-14 lead but couldn't hold on to the momentum as their Chinese counterparts sealed a thrilling first game.

The world number five Chinese duo continue in the same vein in the second game as Satwik and Chirag struggled with their smashes and defence to concede their fourth defeat on the trot to Wei Ken and Chang.

The lone surviving Indian, Anupama Upadhyaya fought hard against second seed Wang Zhi Hi of China before losing the round-of-16 match 21-13 11-21 12-21 in 55 minutes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Badminton

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

