Fauja Singh, centenarian runner who inspired millions, dies at 114

The saying “It’s never too late to start over” finds its most extraordinary embodiment in the life of Fauja Singh. The world-renowned centenarian marathoner, who didn’t lace up his running shoes until the age of 89, passed away on Monday night at 114.

His death was sudden and tragic, he was struck by an unidentified vehicle while out on a walk in his hometown, Beas Pind in Jalandhar. Despite his age, the abruptness of his passing left many heartbroken.

His death was sudden and tragic, he was struck by an unidentified vehicle while out on a walk in his hometown, Beas Pind in Jalandhar. Despite his age, the abruptness of his passing left many heartbroken.

Having spent much of his running career in the UK, Singh returned to his roots in India about three years ago after retiring. According to his biographer, Khushwant Singh, "We used to caution him about the dangers of running in India because of reckless driving. Sadly, that's exactly how his journey ended."

The journey that began through healing Fauja’s path to greatness wasn’t born of ambition but healing. After the loss of his youngest son in the 1990s, following the earlier deaths of his wife and daughter, he emigrated to the UK. In Essex, he discovered a running club, which became his refuge and later, his passion. “Back in the village, he would sit for hours at the cremation ground. That’s when his family decided he should move to the UK,” Khushwant said. Running began as a way to escape grief but grew into a purpose. Fauja would go on to participate in prestigious marathons, London, New York, Hong Kong, clocking impressive times for someone not only over 90, but born with weak legs.

Ontario Masters Association Invitational Meet: World records broken by Fauja Singh 100m - 23.40 seconds (previous 29.83)

200m - 52.23 seconds (previous 77.59 seconds)

400m - 2:13.48 (previous 3:41.00)

800m - 5:32.18 (no previous record)

1,500m - 11:27.00 (previous 16:46.00)

Mile - 11:53.45 (no previous record)

3,000m - 24:52.47 (no previous record)

5,000m - 49:57.39 (no previous record) In 2012, he was a torchbearer at the London Olympics and was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to sport and charity. “Before meeting the Queen, we had to keep telling him not to hug her like he would greet children,” Khushwant laughed.

Despite his fame, Fauja remained grounded. Illiterate but able to recognize numbers as visual patterns, he had no interest in wealth. Every penny he earned through running went to charity. Even unsolicited donations from admirers were quickly dropped into Gurudwara boxes. A true Punjabi at heart, he loved pinnis and the occasional McDonald's strawberry shake, but his discipline as a runner never wavered. He trained diligently and lived simply. One of his most iconic achievements came in 2011 when he turned 100. At an invitational meet in Toronto, he set several records for his age group. Unfortunately, Guinness World Records didn't recognize them due to the lack of a birth certificate, something that never bothered him.