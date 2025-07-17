Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal to rest ahead of US Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal to rest ahead of US Open 2025

Sabalenka is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka during Wimbledon. File Photo: AP | PTI
AP Montreal
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest before beginning preparations for her U.S. Open title defense.

I'm looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I've decided it's in my best interest to skip Montreal, Sabalenka said Wednesday in a statement provided by the tournament.

Sabalenka is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova. 

ALSO READ: JLN Stadium on track to meet deadline before Para World Championships

The National Bank Open begins July 27. Sabalenka could instead return for the Cincinnati Open in early August, with the first round of the U.S. Open set to begin on Aug. 24. Sabalenka won that title for the first time in 2024.

The tournament also announced that 10th-ranked Paula Badosa had withdrawn because of an injury. Caty McNally and Moyuka Uchijima replaced Sabalenka and Badosa in the main draw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tennis News

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

