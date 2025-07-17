Home / Sports / Other Sports News / JLN Stadium on track to meet deadline before Para World Championships

JLN Stadium on track to meet deadline before Para World Championships

Officials remain confident of meeting all deadlines ahead of the crucial inspection by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and World Athletics scheduled for late August.

Athletics, sports, track and field
The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships will be held from September 27 to October 5.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With less than three months to go for the World Para Athletics Championships, set to be held in India for the first time, preparations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium are progressing swiftly, with the base layer of the new Mondo synthetic track already laid.

Officials remain confident of meeting all deadlines ahead of the crucial inspection by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and World Athletics scheduled for late August.

"We should be able to meet the deadline comfortably before the final inspection by the International Paralympic Committee and World Athletics," a top official privy to the developments told PTI Videos on condition of anonymity.

"Our target is to secure the clearance certificate at least a week before the championship begins," the official added. 

The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships will be held from September 27 to October 5.

The Mondo prefabricated synthetic track is being installed by Shiv Naresh.

The track, which is made of vulcanized rubber, absorbs shock and reduces fatigue with its elasticity and uniform dynamic response, helping athletes maintain their posture, stride length and rhythm. The same surface was used at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The existing synthetic track at the JLN Stadium was last re-laid in 2021. However, the venue's overall condition had deteriorated in recent years, with broken seating, open drains, and poor maintenance.

Officials assured that a comprehensive overhaul is underway.

"The seats will be changed before the tournament, that's already in the plan. There's a separate budget for renovating the entire stadium. You'll see a completely revamped look before the meet starts," the official said.

Simultaneously, work on the warm-up track is advancing, with new foundations and pit markings under development.

"It's all in sync -- both the main field and warm-up areas are being developed simultaneously," the official added.

The upcoming championship is expected to be a landmark event for Indian para-sport, and the successful completion of venue upgrades will be key to its smooth execution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag knocked out in 2nd round of men's doubles

Sindhu knocked out in Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya, Anupama move on

Sindhu bows out of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya move to second round

Top surfers to participate in Asian Surfing Championships at Chennai

European Tour 2025: India A suffers 3-2 defeat to England in hockey

Topics :athletics

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story