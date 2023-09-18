MotoGP Bharat 2023: Schedule, Tickets Price, Registration and Participants

India is all set to create history by launching the inaugural season of the MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix to ignite the thrill of racing in the country from September 22 to 24, 2023.

The event will take place at the iconic Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

In the name of MotoGP Bharat, the Indian Grand Prix is going to be the 13th race of the 2023 circuit. There will be 22 players from 11 teams, positioning themselves on the GIC grid.

MotoGP Bharat: Ticket price

The ticket price for the historic MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix will begin from Rs 800 to Rs 1,80,000 for the luxurious seats. All-day passes will be valid for all three days and will also give access to Friday free practice sessions, qualifying rounds and Sprint on Saturday and Grand Prix on Sunday.

MotoGP 2023: Registration

The registration for MotoGp 2023 began in June 2023. A user can register himself for the ticket on BookMyShow

Around 1.5 lakh visitors to attend

It is expected that the event will be witnessed by more than 1.5 lakh visitors, including 10,000 foreign delegates. The Yamuna Freeway Modern Improvement Authority (Yeida) has been coordinated to follow all the important measures to ensure that the event should be complete with discipline and grandeur.

The police are also vigilant and there are elaborate security arrangements for the event. Over 3,000 personnel with 1,000 traffic personnel are there to manage the crowd and traffic. They have also set up several checkpoints and also conducted regular patrols.

India is hosting the FIM MotoGP World Championship for the first time. It is expected that it will attract 100,000 spectators and is likely to generate Rs 100 crore (around US 13 million) revenue for the state.

MotoGP 2023: Participants

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team: Fabio Quartararo (France) and Franco Morbidelli (Italy).

Ducati Lenovo Team: Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) and Enea Bastianini (Italy).

Aprilia Racing: Alwix Espargaro (Spain) and Maverick Vinales (Spain).

Repsol Honda Team: Marcquez (Spain) and Joan Mir (Spain)

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Jack Miller (Australia) and Brad Binder (South Africa)

Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati): Alex Marquez (Spain) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy).

Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati): Johann Zarco (France) and Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain).

Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati): Luca Marini (Italy) and Marco Bezzecchi (Italy).

RNF MotoGP Team (Aprilia): Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) and Raul Fernandez (Spain).

Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing (KTM): Pol Espargaro (Spain) and Augusto Fernández Guerra (Spain).

LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu: Alex Rins (Spain) and Takaaki Nakagami (Japan).

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Schedule

September 22, 2023 (Friday) 09:30-10:20

Moto3™

Practice Nr. 1

10:35-11:30 Moto2™

Practice Nr. 1

11:45-12:55

MotoGP™

Free Practice Nr. 1

12:10-13:05 MotoGP™

Best of

13:05-13:35

MotoGP™

Best of

13:45-14:35 Moto3™

Practice Nr. 2

14:50-15:45

Moto2™

Practice Nr. 2

16:00-17:30 MotoGP™

Practice

September 23, 2023 (Saturday)

09:10-09:40 Moto3™

Practice Nr. 3

09:55-10:25

Moto2™

Practice Nr. 3

10:40-11:10 MotoGP™

Free Practice Nr. 2

11:20-11:35

MotoGP™

Qualifying Nr. 1

11:45-12:00 MotoGP™

Qualifying Nr. 2

13:20-13:35

Moto3™

Qualifying Nr. 1

13:45-14:00 Moto3™

Qualifying Nr. 2

14:15-14:30

Moto2™

Qualifying Nr. 1

14:40-14:55 Moto2™

Qualifying Nr. 2

15:30-16:15

MotoGP™

Tissot Sprint (12 Laps)

September 24, 2023 (Sunday)

11:10-11:20

MotoGP™

Warm Up

11:30-12:05 MotoGP™

Rider Fan Parade

12:30-13:05

Moto3™

Race (17 Laps)

13:45-14:25 Moto2™

Race (19 Laps)

15:30-16:20

MotoGP™

Race (24 Laps)

16:40-17:15 MotoGP™

After the Flag

17:15-17:45

MotoGP™

Race Press Conference