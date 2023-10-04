Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Mrquez to conclude 11-year partnership with Honda at end of MotoGP season

Mrquez to conclude 11-year partnership with Honda at end of MotoGP season

Honda's MotoGP team and former world champion Marc Mrquez will be ending their 11-year partnership at the end of the season, the Japanese engine maker said Wednesday.

AP Madrid
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Honda's MotoGP team and former world champion Marc Mrquez will be ending their 11-year partnership at the end of the season, the Japanese engine maker said Wednesday.

Driving a Honda, Mrquez won six world championships, won 59 races, and secured 64 pole positions in the MotoGP class.

His last world championship came in 2019. The 30-year-old Spaniard has struggled with injury since he broke his right arm in the 2020 opener. He is currently 15th in the points standings.

The agreement will cut short Mrquez's current contract by a year.

Both parties agreed it was in their best interests to each pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and targets, Honda said in a statement.

Also Read

MotoGP to return to India next year as 16th race after San Marino GP

Honda Cars to launch first EV in India within three years: CEO Tsumura

MotoGP Bharat, Trade show: Transport, traffic, tickets, dates and more

Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games October 5 schedule: India vs China in hockey SF, medal events

Multi layer security at stadium, 3,500 cops on duty for World Cup opening

Neeraj, men's relay team win gold medals; athletes continue medal run

Sunil Kumar wins India's first Greco Roman medal at Asian Games since 2010

Asian Games Highlights, Day 11: Neeraj wins Gold, Jena Silver; IND tally 81

Topics :MotoGP gamessportsHonda

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story