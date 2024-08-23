Neeraj Chopra records his second-best throw at Lausanne Diamond League 2024
Neeraj Chopra's 89.49m throw earned him second place at the 2024 Lausanne Diamond League, but he missed the elusive 90m mark again, finishing behind Anderson Peters, who secured the top spotAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recorded his second personal best throw of 89.49 metres when he hurled the javelin in the sixth and final attempt at the 2024 Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, August 23 (India time).
With seven points in Lausanne, Chopra will be in joint third spot with Weber on the Diamond League 2024 standings with 15 points. Peters jumped to the top spot with 21 points.
Neeraj Chopra's performance at Lausanne Diamond League
Neeraj had a timid start with an 82.10-metre throw in his first attempt and was trailing in fourth place until the fourth attempt with a best throw of 83.21 metre. He moved to the third spot with a throw of 85.58 metre before ultimately clinching second place with his best and final throw.
Grenada's Anderson breaches 90-metre-mark
Two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada finished the event at the top spot with his second throw of 90.61m while Julian Weber of Germany took the third spot with 87.08m.
Peters, who had struggled to find his form last year, led the competition from beginning to end and he stamped his class with the 90m-plus throw in the sixth attempt in Lausanne. He has a personal best of 93.07m which he had produced in 2022.
Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who finished seventh (82.03m) on Thursday, is in second spot with 16 points.
Neeraj Chopra's best throws so far
Neeraj, who set his personal best of 89.94 metres in the 2022 Diamond League, broke his second-best record twice at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He recorded a throw of 89.34 metres during the qualification round and followed it with an 89.45-metre throw in the finals to secure a silver medal. However, his goal of surpassing the 90-metre mark remains unachieved for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist.
Neeraj will next compete in the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday, September 5, 2024.
Full list of top 20 throws by Neeraj Chopra (overall)
| Rank
| Throw
| Competition
| Date
| 1
| 89.94m
| Stockholm Diamond League 2022
| June 30, 2022
| 2
| 89.49m
| Lausanne Diamond League 2024
| August 23, 2024
| 3
| 89.45m
| Paris 2024 Olympics - F
| August 8, 2024
| 4
| 89.34m
| Paris 2024 Olympics - Q
| August 6, 2024
| 5
| 89.30m
| Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku)
| June 14, 2022
| 6
| 89.08m
| Lausanne Diamond League 2022
| August 26, 2022
| 7
| 88.88m
| Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou)
| October 4, 2023
| 8
| 88.77m
| World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q
| August 25, 2023
| 9
| 88.67m
| Doha Diamond League 2023
| May 5, 2023
| 10
| 88.44m
| Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
| September 8, 2022
| 11
| 88.39m
| World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q
| July 21, 2022
| 12
| 88.36m
| Doha Diamond League 2024
| May 10, 2024
| 13
| 88.17m
| World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F
| August 27, 2023
| 14
| 88.13m
| World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F
| July 23, 2022
| 15
| 88.07m
| Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala)
| March 5, 2021
| 16
| 88.06m
| Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta)
| August 27, 2018
| 17
| 88.00m
| Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
| September 8, 2022
| 18
| 87.86m
| ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom)
| January 28, 2020
| 19
| 87.80m
| Federation Cup (Patiala)
| March 17, 2021
| 20
| 87.73m
| World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F
| August 27, 2023