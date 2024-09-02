Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar wins his maiden gold in Paris

India's Kumar Nitesh clinched his maiden gold medal at the Paralympics after beating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a thrilling men's singles SL3 badminton final here on Monday.

The 29-year-old from Haryana was rock solid in his defence and spot on with his shot selections as he beat Tokyo silver medallist Bethell 21-14 18-21 23-21 in an absorbing contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes.



Also read: Paris Paralympics 2024: India medal tally and full list of medal winners

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SL3 class players, like Nitesh, compete with more severe lower limb disabilities, requiring them to play on a half-width court.