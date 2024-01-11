Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Paris 2024: Sports Ministry approves Jena and Chanu's training overseas

The Sports Ministry on Thursday approved Asian Games Jena will be training in Gold Coast, Australia for 78 days, while Chanu will head to the US for training in St. Louis

The Sports Ministry on Thursday approved Asian Games silver medallist javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena's proposal to train in Australia, while also funding Tokyo Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu's month-long rehab training in the US ahead of the Paris Games.

Jena will be training in Gold Coast, Australia for 78 days, while Chanu will head to the US for training in St. Louis. She will be having regular sessions with Dr Aron Horschig and will be accompanied by chief coach Vijay Sharma.

"MYAS, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will fund Jena, his coach and physiotherapist's airfare, boarding & lodging expenditures, along with cost for availing training and massage facilities, medical and local travel expenses and Medical Insurance cost among other expenditures," the Ministry said in a release.

"Ministry, under TOPS funding will cover her (Mirabai) and her coach's airfare, boarding & lodging cost, gym expenses, medical insurance cost among other expenditures."

The governing body has also approved proposals of wrestlers Deepak Punia (Freestyle), Ashu (Greco Roman) and Ronit Sharma (Greco-Roman) to train abroad.

"TOPS will financially assist Olympian Deepak Punia to train in Michigan, USA. He will be training there for 31 days along with his physiotherapist Shubham Gupta, while the Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers will head to Almaty, Kazakhstan and train alongside the Kazakhstan wrestling team for 14 days.

"The duo will be accompanied by their coach, masseur and sparring partners during this time.

