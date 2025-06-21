Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra eyes another 90m throw; event at 1:12 AM IST
Live New Update

Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra eyes another 90m throw; event at 1:12 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra, after finally breaking the much-awaited 90m mark in Doha, will be looking to better his numbers in Paris today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Paris Diamond League 2025
Paris Diamond League 2025

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: The 2025 season of the Diamond League will continue in Paris on Saturday, June 21, with India’s Neeraj Chopra in action at the men’s javelin throw event, which will feature a high-quality eight-man field including five athletes who have thrown over 90 metres.
 
Leading the charge is India’s Olympic and World silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, who recently breached the elusive 90m mark for the first time with a 90.23m effort at the Doha Diamond League on May 16. However, he was narrowly beaten there by Germany’s Julian Weber, who threw 91.06m. Weber also edged out Chopra again at the Janusz Kusoci?"ski Memorial meet in Poland on May 23, though both underperformed in tough conditions.
 
Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada has also consistently been in the mix, finishing third in both those recent competitions. Rounding out the elite 90m club are Julius Yego (Kenya, 2015 world champion) and Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago, 2012 Olympic champion), both of whom peaked earlier in their careers.
 
The field also includes Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), and local hope Rémi Rougetet (France). Paris will mark Chopra’s return to the city after eight years, as he aims to top the podium in what promises to be one of the most competitive javelin fields of the season. 

Paris Diamond League 2025: Live Streaming Details

What time is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Paris Diamond League 2025? 
The men’s javelin throw event featuring India’s Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to begin at 1:12 AM IST on Saturday, June 21.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Paris Diamond League 2025 in India? 
The live telecast of the Paris Diamond League 2025 will not be available on any TV channel in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Paris Diamond League 2025 in India? 
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Paris Diamond League 2025 on the official Wanda Diamond League Facebook and YouTube pages.
 
Watch all the live updates of Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Paris Diamond League here.

12:37 AM

Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Men's javelin throw starting line-up

Paris Diamond League 2025: Javelin throw entry list
Neeraj Chopra (India)
Luiz Maurício da Silva (Brazil)
Andrian Mardare (Moldova)
Anderson Peters (Grenada)
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)
Julian Weber (Germany)
Julius Yego (Kenya)

12:25 AM

Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of Paris leg on 2025 Diamond League. Today India's start javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men's javelin throw event with just one thing in mind to breach the 90m mark once again and finally secure the full 8 championship points from the event to put himslef at the pole position for the chance to win the tournament. But will he succeed. Stay tuned to find out. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Neeraj ChopraOther Sports Newsathletics

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News