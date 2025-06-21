Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra eyes another 90m throw; event at 1:12 AM IST

Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: The 2025 season of the Diamond League will continue in Paris on Saturday, June 21, with India’s Neeraj Chopra in action at the men’s javelin throw event, which will feature a high-quality eight-man field including five athletes who have thrown over 90 metres.

Leading the charge is India’s Olympic and World silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, who recently breached the elusive 90m mark for the first time with a 90.23m effort at the Doha Diamond League on May 16. However, he was narrowly beaten there by Germany’s Julian Weber, who threw 91.06m. Weber also edged out Chopra again at the Janusz Kusoci?"ski Memorial meet in Poland on May 23, though both underperformed in tough conditions.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada has also consistently been in the mix, finishing third in both those recent competitions. Rounding out the elite 90m club are Julius Yego (Kenya, 2015 world champion) and Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago, 2012 Olympic champion), both of whom peaked earlier in their careers.

ALSO READ: Paris Diamond League 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming The field also includes Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), and local hope Rémi Rougetet (France). Paris will mark Chopra’s return to the city after eight years, as he aims to top the podium in what promises to be one of the most competitive javelin fields of the season.

What time is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Paris Diamond League 2025?

The men’s javelin throw event featuring India’s Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to begin at 1:12 AM IST on Saturday, June 21.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Paris Diamond League 2025 in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Diamond League 2025 will not be available on any TV channel in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Paris Diamond League 2025 in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Paris Diamond League 2025 on the official Wanda Diamond League Facebook and YouTube pages.

